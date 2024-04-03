DBR: Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024

Bears Roll Over the Huskies
Baylor had a big 13-5 win last night over Houston Christian!
Midweek dub #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/gnDxPLAQyp— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 3, 2024
What’s Next?
With basketball season in the rearview mirror, what’s next for our Bears?
Dree Edwards and Aijha Blackwell have both declared for the WNBA Draft.
My Last Game... thank you #LLMyAngels ️ pic.twitter.com/ufaWRO4lcl— Dre'una Edwards (@DreeEdwards44) April 2, 2024
Psalm 31:15 #Longlivemydaddy pic.twitter.com/N6GbMortmI— Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) April 3, 2024
Spring Practice is in Full Swing
Practice views #SicEm pic.twitter.com/O4nU5e2Yfx— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) April 2, 2024
April 3, 2024
