DBR: Monday, April 1st, 2024

Bears Beat the Cougars
Men’s tennis got a road win over BYU on Saturday, winning 4-2!
ROAD DUB! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/TLpV83t1TA— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 31, 2024
Series Win for Baylor Baseball
The Bears got another Big 12 series win with two wins over Cincinnati this weekend!
A lovely day to win a series— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 30, 2024
RECAP | McKinney's Gem Leads Baylor to Series Win Over Cincinnati#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/viaVZbDASn
Bears Beat the Cyclones
Softball got a series win of their own, going 2-1 against Iowa State last week!
Bears Win #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/lSneCDnqbT— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 30, 2024
End of the Road for Baylor WBB
Baylor battled against #1 USC in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday, losing 70-74. The Bears had a great run this tournament!
Love this team— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 31, 2024
Thank you for a memorable season, @BaylorWBB #SicEm pic.twitter.com/wmbfhisoPA
Bears Finish Third Place in Big 12 Equestrian Championship
After a loss to TCU on Friday, Baylor bounced back with a 14-6 win over Fresno State to earn a third place finish at the Big 12 Championship.
Saturday Success! That's a win to end Big 12 weekend! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/GHjtnQucwT— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 30, 2024
Big 12 Honors for Baylor Equestrian
Baylor had two girls make All-Big 12 Team: Lauren Reid (Fences) and Madison Mitchell (Flat).
Say hello to our All-Big 12 honorees, Lauren Reid and Madison Mitchell! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/bJ2mW9wASW— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 30, 2024
Baylor Football Seniors Participate in Big 12 Pro Day
For the first time, the Big 12 Conference hosted a Pro Day, and Baylor had five of our guys show out.
The guys all together one last time #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ILG333guqo— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) March 31, 2024
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Jada Walker! Walker had an amazing showing in the NCAA Tournament this season, and she crossed the 1,000 career point mark in Saturday’s Sweet Sixteen game.
JADA. WALKER. Welcome to the 1K Club!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/sCxt71aDsB— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 30, 2024
March 30, 2024
Don’t fall for any April Fools’ jokes today, y’all stay safe out there and have a good week!
