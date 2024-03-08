DBR: Friday, March 8th, 2024

Men’s Tennis Beats VCU
BEARS WIN!! Baylor fends off No. 33-ranked VCU, 4-2.— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 8, 2024
We'll see you again tomorrow right back here at the Hurd to take on Omaha, 3 p.m.!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/mM9FXi87hH
Conference Tourney Time for WBB
Today at 11AM, Baylor takes on Texas Tech in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Conference Tournament. Good luck ladies!
Greater Than#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/V05clND9Yr— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 8, 2024
GO GOLD WEEKEND!
This weekend is full of action for Baylor Athletics, and there are tons of giveaways and fun stuff going on in Waco.
Softball
Softball has a three-game series against Oklahoma State, with fun gold giveaways at each game! Game one starts tonight at 6:30PM.
On deck! #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/YuqWhJCdhg— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 7, 2024
Women’s Tennis
Get a free gold t-shirt as women’s tennis takes on UCF tonight at 6PM. The ladies will also play Houston on Sunday at 2PM.
See you tomorrow night at the Hurd!— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 8, 2024
Free gold shirts while supplies last #SicEm pic.twitter.com/sV3GUtnEhP
Men’s Tennis
There’s two chances to see men’s tennis in action at the Hurd this weekend: today at 3PM and Sunday at 7PM.
Full slate of tennis coming up at the Hurd! ️— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 4, 2024
VCU | Thursday, March 7
Omaha | Friday, March 8
Cleveland State | Sunday, March 10#SicEm pic.twitter.com/8HguEYwxRN
Men’s Basketball Closes Out the Regular Season in Lubbock
Tomorrow is the regular season finale for men’s basketball. They’ll be playing at 5PM on ESPN2.
Wrapping up the regular season in the LBK #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/xluu3DvDwq— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 7, 2024
Track Indoor Championships Start Today!
Today is Day 1 of the NCAA Indoor Championships. Good luck to all of the Bears competing this weekend!
Tomorrow. ⏳#SicEm | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/vDVdQb1Doh— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 7, 2024
Baseball Prepares for H-Town Series
Tonight is the first of a three-game series against new conference opponent Houston. The Bears take the diamond tonight at 6:30PM.
H-Town #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/gxpSWZiYfZ— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 8, 2024
New Defensive Line Coach Joins the Bears
Inoke Breckterfield has been announced as the new Defensive Line Coach! Coach Breckterfield has been the D-Line coach for Washington the last two seasons. Welcome to Waco!
Welcome home, @CoachNokesDL! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/8ZPYvOHbLx— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) March 7, 2024
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is equestrian rider Tatum Mitchell! Mitchell was named NCEA Standout Student-Athlete of the Month.
STANDOUT STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE MONTH @BaylorEQ's Tatum Mitchellhttps://t.co/LxX4ZbUuF7#NCAAEquestrian pic.twitter.com/w9FnpVCDk9— NCEA (@NCEA_Equestrian) March 7, 2024
