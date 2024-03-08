 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, March 8th, 2024

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

Men’s Tennis Beats VCU

Conference Tourney Time for WBB

Today at 11AM, Baylor takes on Texas Tech in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Conference Tournament. Good luck ladies!

GO GOLD WEEKEND!

This weekend is full of action for Baylor Athletics, and there are tons of giveaways and fun stuff going on in Waco.

Softball

Softball has a three-game series against Oklahoma State, with fun gold giveaways at each game! Game one starts tonight at 6:30PM.

Women’s Tennis

Get a free gold t-shirt as women’s tennis takes on UCF tonight at 6PM. The ladies will also play Houston on Sunday at 2PM.

Men’s Tennis

There’s two chances to see men’s tennis in action at the Hurd this weekend: today at 3PM and Sunday at 7PM.

Men’s Basketball Closes Out the Regular Season in Lubbock

Tomorrow is the regular season finale for men’s basketball. They’ll be playing at 5PM on ESPN2.

Track Indoor Championships Start Today!

Today is Day 1 of the NCAA Indoor Championships. Good luck to all of the Bears competing this weekend!

Baseball Prepares for H-Town Series

Tonight is the first of a three-game series against new conference opponent Houston. The Bears take the diamond tonight at 6:30PM.

New Defensive Line Coach Joins the Bears

Inoke Breckterfield has been announced as the new Defensive Line Coach! Coach Breckterfield has been the D-Line coach for Washington the last two seasons. Welcome to Waco!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is equestrian rider Tatum Mitchell! Mitchell was named NCEA Standout Student-Athlete of the Month.

Have a great weekend everyone!

