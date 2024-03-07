DBR: Thursday, March 7th, 2024

Community Day for Men’s Tennis

Today is Community Day for men’s tennis! Get to the Hurd for free Kona Ice, face painting, and some great tennis action as the Bears take on VCU.

It’s Community Day at the Hurd tomorrow!



Come watch the Bears take on VCU & get free Kona Ice with a face painter! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/RdyhUw1csD — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 6, 2024

Softball Keeps the Win Streak Going

Bears softball is rolling, earning two more wins this week with an 8-0 win against Sam Houston on Tuesday and a 4-1 win over Penn State on Wednesday.

Women’s Tennis Knocks Off Arizona State

THAT'S OUR SENIOR! Isabella wins the tiebreaker to give the Bears a top-30 win!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/OqiaKMvuMy — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 5, 2024

Bears Win Big in the Big Apple

Acro & Tumbling took care of business with a 24 point win over Long Island on Tuesday.

Baseball Loses to DBU

Rider of the Month

Baylor’s own Lauren Reid earned Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month honors!

Congratulations to February's Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month, Lauren Reid!



https://t.co/CehA4ABLAF#SicEm pic.twitter.com/UcxoGqd6uV — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 6, 2024

Scott Drew Honored with Leadership Award

Beloved head coach Scott Drew was honored with the NABC Guardian of the Game Award for Leadership.

Our leader @BUDREW has been honored with the @NABC1927 Guardian of the Game Award for Leadership, which is presented annually to those who embody the NABC's five core values of leadership, service, education, advocacy, and inclusion.



https://t.co/rwFOEgnnGd#SicEm |… pic.twitter.com/VGf6jSlPCu — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 6, 2024

All-Conference Honors Announced for Women’s Basketball

With the regular season in the rearview, all conference honors have been announced. Senior Sarah Andrews earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team!

Dree Edwards, Aijha Blackwell, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs all earned Honorable Mention.

