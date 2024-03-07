 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Thursday, March 7th, 2024

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

Community Day for Men’s Tennis

Today is Community Day for men’s tennis! Get to the Hurd for free Kona Ice, face painting, and some great tennis action as the Bears take on VCU.

Softball Keeps the Win Streak Going

Bears softball is rolling, earning two more wins this week with an 8-0 win against Sam Houston on Tuesday and a 4-1 win over Penn State on Wednesday.

Women’s Tennis Knocks Off Arizona State

Bears Win Big in the Big Apple

Acro & Tumbling took care of business with a 24 point win over Long Island on Tuesday.

Baseball Loses to DBU

Rider of the Month

Baylor’s own Lauren Reid earned Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month honors!

Scott Drew Honored with Leadership Award

Beloved head coach Scott Drew was honored with the NABC Guardian of the Game Award for Leadership.

All-Conference Honors Announced for Women’s Basketball

With the regular season in the rearview, all conference honors have been announced. Senior Sarah Andrews earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team!

Dree Edwards, Aijha Blackwell, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs all earned Honorable Mention.

Bear of the Day

Happy Thursday! Have a great day!

