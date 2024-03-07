DBR: Thursday, March 7th, 2024

Community Day for Men’s Tennis
Today is Community Day for men’s tennis! Get to the Hurd for free Kona Ice, face painting, and some great tennis action as the Bears take on VCU.
It’s Community Day at the Hurd tomorrow!— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 6, 2024
Come watch the Bears take on VCU & get free Kona Ice with a face painter! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/RdyhUw1csD
Softball Keeps the Win Streak Going
Bears softball is rolling, earning two more wins this week with an 8-0 win against Sam Houston on Tuesday and a 4-1 win over Penn State on Wednesday.
LETS GO BEARS #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/UX8910KG1b— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 7, 2024
Women’s Tennis Knocks Off Arizona State
THAT'S OUR SENIOR! Isabella wins the tiebreaker to give the Bears a top-30 win!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/OqiaKMvuMy— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 5, 2024
Bears Win Big in the Big Apple
Acro & Tumbling took care of business with a 24 point win over Long Island on Tuesday.
That's a New York two-step! Bears WIN!#SicEm #NCATA24 pic.twitter.com/3CNsvhWBza— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 6, 2024
Baseball Loses to DBU
Final from Baylor Ballpark#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/am4McYF9tU— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 6, 2024
Rider of the Month
Baylor’s own Lauren Reid earned Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month honors!
Congratulations to February's Big 12 Flat Rider of the Month, Lauren Reid!— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) March 6, 2024
https://t.co/CehA4ABLAF#SicEm pic.twitter.com/UcxoGqd6uV
Scott Drew Honored with Leadership Award
Beloved head coach Scott Drew was honored with the NABC Guardian of the Game Award for Leadership.
Our leader @BUDREW has been honored with the @NABC1927 Guardian of the Game Award for Leadership, which is presented annually to those who embody the NABC's five core values of leadership, service, education, advocacy, and inclusion.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 6, 2024
https://t.co/rwFOEgnnGd#SicEm |… pic.twitter.com/VGf6jSlPCu
All-Conference Honors Announced for Women’s Basketball
With the regular season in the rearview, all conference honors have been announced. Senior Sarah Andrews earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team!
For the third time in her career, @sarah_T2D has earned All-Big 12 honors! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/rInutKTIAf— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 5, 2024
Dree Edwards, Aijha Blackwell, and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs all earned Honorable Mention.
The league took notice of this trio #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/3PAvvIFbvT— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 5, 2024
Bear of the Day
March 3, 2024
Happy Thursday! Have a great day!
Loading comments...