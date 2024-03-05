DBR: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024

Foster Farewells
Women’s and men’s basketball had their Foster finales, and both teams ended the home season with wins!
First up, the women dominated Oklahoma State, winning 67-45. Seniors Aijha Blackwell (20 points/18 rebounds) and Dree Edwards (16 points/10 rebounds) both had double-doubles. Blackwell, Edwards, and Catarina Ferreira were all recognized for Senior Day. Sarah Andrews also announced that she will be using her fifth year of eligibility to return to Baylor next season!
Eyes are wet WE LOVE YOU, SENIORS!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/tn9BPSroFr— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 3, 2024
The men fought hard against Texas last night, overcoming a 14 point deficit to win 93-85. Caleb Lohner, Austin Sacks, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Jalen Bridges, and RayJ Dennis were all recognized for Senior Night.
All love for this senior class #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/aFzyQqWevb— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 5, 2024
White Out at the Hurd
Wear white and head to the Hurd at 12PM today to catch women’s tennis in action against #23 Arizona State.
We need you at the Hurd Tennis Center on Tuesday, Baylor family!— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 3, 2024
⚪️ WEAR WHITE ⚪️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ospcS6OLJc
Acro & Tumbling Takes a Trip to the Big Apple
The Bears are in Brooklyn today competing against acro newcomers Long Island University!
When in the Big Apple, do acro! ♀️#SicEm #NCATA24 pic.twitter.com/Lxpc3KDCVJ— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 4, 2024
Baseball Sweeps Oral Roberts
Baylor baseball had a big weekend, going 3-0 against Oral Roberts. The home stand continues as Baylor hosts #17 DBU at 6:30PM.
That’s a nice weekend series you got there.— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 3, 2024
Be a shame if someone it. #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/5vi7BNnMti
Softball Sweeps Morgan State
Baylor baseball wasn’t the only team getting it done over the weekend. Softball went 3-0 against Morgan State.
Series sweeeeep #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/cxBDwhhsf0— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 3, 2024
Bear of the Day
March 1, 2024
Happy Tuesday y’all!
