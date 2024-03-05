DBR: Tuesday, March 5th, 2024

Foster Farewells

Women’s and men’s basketball had their Foster finales, and both teams ended the home season with wins!

First up, the women dominated Oklahoma State, winning 67-45. Seniors Aijha Blackwell (20 points/18 rebounds) and Dree Edwards (16 points/10 rebounds) both had double-doubles. Blackwell, Edwards, and Catarina Ferreira were all recognized for Senior Day. Sarah Andrews also announced that she will be using her fifth year of eligibility to return to Baylor next season!

The men fought hard against Texas last night, overcoming a 14 point deficit to win 93-85. Caleb Lohner, Austin Sacks, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Jalen Bridges, and RayJ Dennis were all recognized for Senior Night.

White Out at the Hurd

Wear white and head to the Hurd at 12PM today to catch women’s tennis in action against #23 Arizona State.

We need you at the Hurd Tennis Center on Tuesday, Baylor family!



⚪️ WEAR WHITE ⚪️#SicEm

Acro & Tumbling Takes a Trip to the Big Apple

The Bears are in Brooklyn today competing against acro newcomers Long Island University!

Baseball Sweeps Oral Roberts

Baylor baseball had a big weekend, going 3-0 against Oral Roberts. The home stand continues as Baylor hosts #17 DBU at 6:30PM.

That’s a nice weekend series you got there.



That's a nice weekend series you got there.

Be a shame if someone it. #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together

Softball Sweeps Morgan State

Baylor baseball wasn’t the only team getting it done over the weekend. Softball went 3-0 against Morgan State.

Bear of the Day

