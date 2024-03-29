DBR: Friday, March 29th, 2024

The Dance Continues. . .
Women’s basketball is in Portland preparing for their Sweet Sixteen game against #1 USC on Saturday!
Thank you for the hospitality @Nike— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 28, 2024
✅ Practice at Nike HQ#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/V0yOguKG84
Another Win for Men’s Tennis
Men’s tennis got a big 4-1 win over Texas Tech last night!
SENIOR DAY DUB! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/SEwiilNFR2— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 29, 2024
Softball Shutout
Softball took care of business last night, beating Iowa State 6-0! They’ll be back at it today at 2PM.
One-hit SHUTOUT #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/XRKZ9k4ll3— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 29, 2024
Baseball Looks to Even Up Series Against Cincinnati
After an 8-3 loss last night, the Bears will look to even things up tonight at 6:30PM.
Final in Waco.#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/k5gfbZhCzI— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 29, 2024
Big 12 Awards for Track
Baylor swept Big 12 Track Athlete of the Week honors, with Alexis Brown and Demar Francis earning this week’s accolades.
So nice we did it twice— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 27, 2024
Congratulations to @alexisshentel & @DemarFrancis2 -- our @Big12Conference Athletes of the Week!
https://t.co/syPbkv4gPU#SicEm pic.twitter.com/VP84wlSnq4
John Jakus Headed to FAU
Associate Head Coach John Jakus is taking over as Head Coach for Florida Atlantic University. Coach Jakus has been a tremendous part of the program and will be dearly missed, but congrats to him on this awesome opportunity!
Thank you, Coach Jakus!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 28, 2024
Grateful for the tremendous impact you've had on our players, program, and the @Baylor family #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/7RxxBUPSD5
Coming Up This Weekend. . .
There’s so much happening in the next 48 hours! Check out all the action and come out to cheer on the Bears!
Busy week for the Bears before Easter Sunday! @BaylorSoftball and @BaylorBaseball are back at home this week while @BaylorEQ hosts the Big 12 Championship and @BaylorMTennis celebrates Senior Night #SicEm pic.twitter.com/C7GvY9ijIW— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 25, 2024
