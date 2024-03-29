 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, March 29th, 2024

By JennaP23
Baylor Athletics

The Dance Continues. . .

Women’s basketball is in Portland preparing for their Sweet Sixteen game against #1 USC on Saturday!

Another Win for Men’s Tennis

Men’s tennis got a big 4-1 win over Texas Tech last night!

Softball Shutout

Softball took care of business last night, beating Iowa State 6-0! They’ll be back at it today at 2PM.

Baseball Looks to Even Up Series Against Cincinnati

After an 8-3 loss last night, the Bears will look to even things up tonight at 6:30PM.

Big 12 Awards for Track

Baylor swept Big 12 Track Athlete of the Week honors, with Alexis Brown and Demar Francis earning this week’s accolades.

John Jakus Headed to FAU

Associate Head Coach John Jakus is taking over as Head Coach for Florida Atlantic University. Coach Jakus has been a tremendous part of the program and will be dearly missed, but congrats to him on this awesome opportunity!

Coming Up This Weekend. . .

There’s so much happening in the next 48 hours! Check out all the action and come out to cheer on the Bears!

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday! Have a great weekend and Happy Easter!

