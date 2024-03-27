 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

By JennaP23
Madness & Sadness for Baylor Basketball

After one weekend of action in the NCAA Tournament, Baylor has one team still dancing.

The men’s group had an easy win in Round 1 over Colgate before losing a heartbreaker to Clemson on Sunday.

Women’s basketball also had a dominant Round 1 win over Vanderbilt, winning 80-63. Then they turned around and faced a tough environment in Round 2, beating Virginia Tech in a well-earned 75-72 win!

Jada Walker had an INSANE game, scoring 28 points without committing a single turnover.

The women are back on the road today, and you can send them off at the Waco Airport at 6PM. They’ll play #1 USC on Saturday afternoon in the Sweet Sixteen!

Baseball Loses to UTSA

Weekend Recap

There was tons of Baylor Athletics action this weekend, here’s a recap of all that the Bears were up to!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Alexis Brown! Brown’s 21-11 long jump last weekend set a Baylor record AND is the best jump in the nation!

Have a great day y’all!

