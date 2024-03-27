DBR: Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Madness & Sadness for Baylor Basketball

After one weekend of action in the NCAA Tournament, Baylor has one team still dancing.

The men’s group had an easy win in Round 1 over Colgate before losing a heartbreaker to Clemson on Sunday.

Women’s basketball also had a dominant Round 1 win over Vanderbilt, winning 80-63. Then they turned around and faced a tough environment in Round 2, beating Virginia Tech in a well-earned 75-72 win!

Jada Walker had an INSANE game, scoring 28 points without committing a single turnover.

The women are back on the road today, and you can send them off at the Waco Airport at 6PM. They’ll play #1 USC on Saturday afternoon in the Sweet Sixteen!

Come out to Texas Aero at the Waco Regional Airport tomorrow to send off the team in style #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/PSWwsRm3nv — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 26, 2024

Baseball Loses to UTSA

Weekend Recap

There was tons of Baylor Athletics action this weekend, here’s a recap of all that the Bears were up to!

@BaylorWBB booked ticket to Sweet 16

@BaylorWTennis went 2-0 in Big 12 action

@BaylorTrack earned 7 wins in home debut

@BaylorMBB finished season in NCAA Tournament

@BaylorMTennis earned non-conference dub

@BaylorSoftball got midweek win

⚾️… pic.twitter.com/VHcLCNBPlw — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 25, 2024

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Alexis Brown! Brown’s 21-11 long jump last weekend set a Baylor record AND is the best jump in the nation!

Not only is she at the top of both Baylor record books…@alexisshentel’s jump of 21-11 puts her at NUMBER ONE IN THE NATION! ☝️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/32lU7lg2qN — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 26, 2024

