DBR: Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

Madness & Sadness for Baylor Basketball
After one weekend of action in the NCAA Tournament, Baylor has one team still dancing.
The men’s group had an easy win in Round 1 over Colgate before losing a heartbreaker to Clemson on Sunday.
Gonna miss this squad #SicEm pic.twitter.com/p8rUiyMf16— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 25, 2024
Women’s basketball also had a dominant Round 1 win over Vanderbilt, winning 80-63. Then they turned around and faced a tough environment in Round 2, beating Virginia Tech in a well-earned 75-72 win!
Queens of the Cassell #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/T4ppl9rpIN— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 25, 2024
Jada Walker had an INSANE game, scoring 28 points without committing a single turnover.
Made for this #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/4UYPqUsiSi— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 26, 2024
The women are back on the road today, and you can send them off at the Waco Airport at 6PM. They’ll play #1 USC on Saturday afternoon in the Sweet Sixteen!
Come out to Texas Aero at the Waco Regional Airport tomorrow to send off the team in style #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/PSWwsRm3nv— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 26, 2024
Baseball Loses to UTSA
Final.#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/LhUUirjraD— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 27, 2024
Weekend Recap
There was tons of Baylor Athletics action this weekend, here’s a recap of all that the Bears were up to!
Weekend Recap— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 25, 2024
@BaylorWBB booked ticket to Sweet 16
@BaylorWTennis went 2-0 in Big 12 action
@BaylorTrack earned 7 wins in home debut
@BaylorMBB finished season in NCAA Tournament
@BaylorMTennis earned non-conference dub
@BaylorSoftball got midweek win
⚾️… pic.twitter.com/VHcLCNBPlw
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Alexis Brown! Brown’s 21-11 long jump last weekend set a Baylor record AND is the best jump in the nation!
Not only is she at the top of both Baylor record books…@alexisshentel’s jump of 21-11 puts her at NUMBER ONE IN THE NATION! ☝️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/32lU7lg2qN— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 26, 2024
Have a great day y’all!
