DBR: Wednesday, March 20th, 2024

Softball Gets Back on Track With Win Over Houston Christian

Men’s Golf Finishes 8th Place at the All-American Intercollegiate

Davis Ovard and Zach Heffernan Shine for BU as the Bears wrap up the All American



️: https://t.co/pBxPDmajfB#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 19, 2024

Rough Game for Baylor Baseball

Baseball lost on the road last night 18-3.

We'll turn our attention to a series at Texas this weekend. #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/p2jKxABxK3 — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 20, 2024

Wheels Up to Virginia

Women’s basketball is on their way to Virginia for their Friday matchup.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Jana Van Gytenbeek! JVG just announced that she will be returning for another season with the Bears.

Have a great day!