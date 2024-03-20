DBR: Wednesday, March 20th, 2024

Softball Gets Back on Track With Win Over Houston Christian
Midweek DUB #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/p17KCbvcaR— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 20, 2024
Men’s Golf Finishes 8th Place at the All-American Intercollegiate
Davis Ovard and Zach Heffernan Shine for BU as the Bears wrap up the All American— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 19, 2024
️: https://t.co/pBxPDmajfB#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Rough Game for Baylor Baseball
Baseball lost on the road last night 18-3.
We'll turn our attention to a series at Texas this weekend. #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/p2jKxABxK3— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 20, 2024
Wheels Up to Virginia
Women’s basketball is on their way to Virginia for their Friday matchup.
Waco ➡️ Blacksburg #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6VOM3zvqXP— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 19, 2024
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Jana Van Gytenbeek! JVG just announced that she will be returning for another season with the Bears.
☝️ more for 4️⃣❗️#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/CeFw5OoLI1— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 19, 2024
March 18, 2024
