DBR: Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Softball Back at Home
Tonight at 6PM, Baylor softball is back at Getterman Stadium taking on Houston Christian. It’s Autism Awareness Night, and there’s awesome giveaways, so get to the ballpark and support the Bears.
Back at Big Getty tomorrow!— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 18, 2024
Houston Christian
Autism Awareness
Giveaways: Bracelets & Pins #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/FvysV8wvqY
Baseball Headed Down to Huntsville
Tonight at 6:30PM, Baylor baseball faces Sam Houston.
Headed to Huntsville— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 18, 2024
PREVIEW | Bears Travel to Sam Houston for Midweek Contest#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/WThbZFS4o0
Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Freshman Mason Green has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week! Green had a fantastic outing against Texas Tech, throwing six shutout innings and earning his first collegiate win on Sunday.
' @Mason_Green12 is your #Big12BSB Newcomer of the Week— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 18, 2024
: https://t.co/5yDzs8OAKO#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/2VQS8E6gH4
Spring Football is Here
Basketball is the star of March, but don’t let the madness distract you from Spring Football kicking off! There’s been plenty of personnel moves for the Bears this offseason, and today is the start of practice for the new squad.
Spring Ball starts tomorrow! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/f7IyFizQPh— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) March 18, 2024
ODB Mailbag
Mailbag is BACK! Drop all your questions in the comments!
ODB Bracket Challenge
As you make your picks for March Madness, be sure to join the ODB bracket challenge!
Bear of the Day
March 13, 2024
Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a fantastic day!
