DBR: Tuesday, March 19th, 2024

Softball Back at Home

Tonight at 6PM, Baylor softball is back at Getterman Stadium taking on Houston Christian. It’s Autism Awareness Night, and there’s awesome giveaways, so get to the ballpark and support the Bears.

Back at Big Getty tomorrow!



Houston Christian

Autism Awareness

Giveaways: Bracelets & Pins #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/FvysV8wvqY — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 18, 2024

Baseball Headed Down to Huntsville

Tonight at 6:30PM, Baylor baseball faces Sam Houston.

Headed to Huntsville



PREVIEW | Bears Travel to Sam Houston for Midweek Contest#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/WThbZFS4o0 — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 18, 2024

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Freshman Mason Green has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week! Green had a fantastic outing against Texas Tech, throwing six shutout innings and earning his first collegiate win on Sunday.

Spring Football is Here

Basketball is the star of March, but don’t let the madness distract you from Spring Football kicking off! There’s been plenty of personnel moves for the Bears this offseason, and today is the start of practice for the new squad.

ODB Mailbag

Mailbag is BACK! Drop all your questions in the comments!

ODB Bracket Challenge

As you make your picks for March Madness, be sure to join the ODB bracket challenge!

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a fantastic day!