DBR: Monday, March 18th, 2024

St. Patty’s Day Sweep
Baylor baseball earned a conference series win over #23 Texas Tech! After a loss on Friday, the Bears were on their game yesterday, winning back-to-back game to get the series win.
That's a St. Patrick's Day sweep and a series dub #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/ow1urT3oe6— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 17, 2024
Senior Night Dub for Acro & Tumbling
In their home finale, acro & tumbling had a great showing against #4 Gannon, winning 278.715-275.555!
Not a dry eye in sight— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 17, 2024
WE LOVE YOU SENIORS#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lX1sPeHb75
Saturday’s win also marked Coach Felecia Mulkey’s 90TH WIN as Baylor’s head coach!
One of one. Felecia Mulkey!✨ #SicEm pic.twitter.com/pTvuJZq9CE— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 17, 2024
Baby Maze was also a winner on Saturday night, tears and all.
The DETERMINATION to get back in mama bear's arms! Congratulations to our baby race winner, Maze! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/17V6BSrzQC— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 16, 2024
Track Team Takes a Trip to TCU
Baylor track was in Fort Worth on Friday at the TCU Alumni Invite, where they got a few events in before bad weather cancelled the remainder of the meet.
First Place
- 4x100 Meter Relay — Tiriah Kelley, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard, Michaela Francois
Second Place
- Shot Put — Makayla Long
Second day Second— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 16, 2024
Makayla Long throws 51-2.25 to take the runner-up spot in the women's shot put!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/hRAEp6ChiS
Men’s Golf Tees Off in Houston
Today men’s golf is in Houston participating in The All-American Collegiate.
Back in the Lone ⭐️ State!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) March 17, 2024
: https://t.co/8p0lXujnZv#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1
Baylor ladies defeated Kansas State on the road 4-3 on Friday before dropping their Sunday match to #1 Oklahoma State, 7-0. They’ll look to start the next win streak this week as they host Iowa State and Kansas.
FOUND A WAY TO GET IT DONE— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 16, 2024
Your Bears have won seven straight and are 5-0 in Big 12 play #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ce8oANJDzb
Men’s Tennis Loses to Wake Forest
Final in North Carolina#SicEm pic.twitter.com/tvaNI4UW1z— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 16, 2024
Softball Gets Swept in Lawrence
Baylor softball had a rough weekend at Kansas, going 0-3.
Final#SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/LzvFI7Slp6— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 17, 2024
Time to Dance!
Yesterday was Selection Sunday, and we got to find out the fate of our men’s and women’s basketball teams in the March Madness Tournament.
The men’s team is a #3 seed in the West region, set to take on Colgate in Memphis.
Memphis bound #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Trw8TRzfrh— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 17, 2024
The women earned a #5 seed and will take on the winner of Vanderbilt/Columbia. They’ll be on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia for the first round.
No. 5⃣ seed Blacksburg bound— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 18, 2024
Bring on the madness.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/9TXlmXBVHg
Bear of the Day
March 15, 2024
Happy Monday y’all! Get those brackets filled out and get ready for the Madness later this week!
