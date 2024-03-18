DBR: Monday, March 18th, 2024

St. Patty’s Day Sweep

Baylor baseball earned a conference series win over #23 Texas Tech! After a loss on Friday, the Bears were on their game yesterday, winning back-to-back game to get the series win.

Senior Night Dub for Acro & Tumbling

In their home finale, acro & tumbling had a great showing against #4 Gannon, winning 278.715-275.555!

Not a dry eye in sight

WE LOVE YOU SENIORS#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lX1sPeHb75 — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 17, 2024

Saturday’s win also marked Coach Felecia Mulkey’s 90TH WIN as Baylor’s head coach!

Baby Maze was also a winner on Saturday night, tears and all.

The DETERMINATION to get back in mama bear's arms! Congratulations to our baby race winner, Maze! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/17V6BSrzQC — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 16, 2024

Track Team Takes a Trip to TCU

Baylor track was in Fort Worth on Friday at the TCU Alumni Invite, where they got a few events in before bad weather cancelled the remainder of the meet.

First Place

4x100 Meter Relay — Tiriah Kelley, Imaobong Uko, Bria Bullard, Michaela Francois

Second Place

Shot Put — Makayla Long

Second day Second



Makayla Long throws 51-2.25 to take the runner-up spot in the women's shot put!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/hRAEp6ChiS — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) March 16, 2024

Men’s Golf Tees Off in Houston

Today men’s golf is in Houston participating in The All-American Collegiate.

Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1

Baylor ladies defeated Kansas State on the road 4-3 on Friday before dropping their Sunday match to #1 Oklahoma State, 7-0. They’ll look to start the next win streak this week as they host Iowa State and Kansas.

FOUND A WAY TO GET IT DONE



Your Bears have won seven straight and are 5-0 in Big 12 play #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ce8oANJDzb — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 16, 2024

Men’s Tennis Loses to Wake Forest

Softball Gets Swept in Lawrence

Baylor softball had a rough weekend at Kansas, going 0-3.

Time to Dance!

Yesterday was Selection Sunday, and we got to find out the fate of our men’s and women’s basketball teams in the March Madness Tournament.

The men’s team is a #3 seed in the West region, set to take on Colgate in Memphis.

The women earned a #5 seed and will take on the winner of Vanderbilt/Columbia. They’ll be on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia for the first round.

No. 5⃣ seed Blacksburg bound



Bring on the madness.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/9TXlmXBVHg — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) March 18, 2024

Bear of the Day

Happy Monday y’all! Get those brackets filled out and get ready for the Madness later this week!