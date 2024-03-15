DBR: Friday, March 15th, 2024

Men’s Basketball Advances to Big 12 Semifinals
After a 68-56 win over Cincinnati last night, the Bears are back on the court tonight. They’ll face off against Iowa State at 8:30PM. Sic ISU!
The Bears aren't done ballin' just yet @BaylorMBB clinches the final spot in 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship semifinals with the 68-56 victory. pic.twitter.com/IM0aMJmVY0— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 15, 2024
Senior Day for Acro & Tumbling!
Saturday at 5PM is the final home meet for acro & tumbling this season. Get to the Ferrell to catch a Top 5 matchup, celebrate the seniors, and maybe even see some new unis? It’s sure to be a great time, so come out and support!
You just really don't want to miss this.— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 14, 2024
Baby race at halftime
Senior Day ceremonies
Rumblings of ... a new uniform?!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Jun2dz2kuK
GO GOLD at Baylor Ballpark!
Texas Tech is in town this weekend for a three-game series. Tonight kicks off the action with baseball’s Go Gold game at 6:30PM! Get to Baylor Ballpark and wear gold!
It's a big weekend at Baylor Ballpark— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 14, 2024
PREVIEW | Baylor Welcomes No. 23 Texas Tech For Weekend Series#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/wnHUx0qp5I
Road Trip for Men’s Tennis
Men’s tennis is North Carolina bound to face Wake Forest tomorrow at 1PM.
Next stop: Winston-Salem, N.C. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/OM2zgMG0Wo— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 14, 2024
Women’s Golf Heads to the Sunshine State
Starting this morning, Baylor women’s golf is participating in the Florida State Match Up.
Back for the FSU Match— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) March 14, 2024
: https://t.co/8IUx3oXECl#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️
Bear of the Day
March 11, 2024
We have a weekend full of basketball and then it’s SELECTION SUNDAY! Happy March y’all!
March 15, 2024
