DBR: Friday, March 15th, 2024

By JennaP23
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinal- Baylor vs Cincinnati Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Men’s Basketball Advances to Big 12 Semifinals

After a 68-56 win over Cincinnati last night, the Bears are back on the court tonight. They’ll face off against Iowa State at 8:30PM. Sic ISU!

Senior Day for Acro & Tumbling!

Saturday at 5PM is the final home meet for acro & tumbling this season. Get to the Ferrell to catch a Top 5 matchup, celebrate the seniors, and maybe even see some new unis? It’s sure to be a great time, so come out and support!

GO GOLD at Baylor Ballpark!

Texas Tech is in town this weekend for a three-game series. Tonight kicks off the action with baseball’s Go Gold game at 6:30PM! Get to Baylor Ballpark and wear gold!

Road Trip for Men’s Tennis

Men’s tennis is North Carolina bound to face Wake Forest tomorrow at 1PM.

Women’s Golf Heads to the Sunshine State

Starting this morning, Baylor women’s golf is participating in the Florida State Match Up.

Bear of the Day

We have a weekend full of basketball and then it’s SELECTION SUNDAY! Happy March y’all!

More From Our Daily Bears

