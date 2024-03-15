DBR: Friday, March 15th, 2024

Men’s Basketball Advances to Big 12 Semifinals

After a 68-56 win over Cincinnati last night, the Bears are back on the court tonight. They’ll face off against Iowa State at 8:30PM. Sic ISU!

The Bears aren't done ballin' just yet @BaylorMBB clinches the final spot in 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship semifinals with the 68-56 victory. pic.twitter.com/IM0aMJmVY0 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 15, 2024

Senior Day for Acro & Tumbling!

Saturday at 5PM is the final home meet for acro & tumbling this season. Get to the Ferrell to catch a Top 5 matchup, celebrate the seniors, and maybe even see some new unis? It’s sure to be a great time, so come out and support!

You just really don't want to miss this.



Baby race at halftime

Senior Day ceremonies

Rumblings of ... a new uniform?!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Jun2dz2kuK — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) March 14, 2024

GO GOLD at Baylor Ballpark!

Texas Tech is in town this weekend for a three-game series. Tonight kicks off the action with baseball’s Go Gold game at 6:30PM! Get to Baylor Ballpark and wear gold!

It's a big weekend at Baylor Ballpark



PREVIEW | Baylor Welcomes No. 23 Texas Tech For Weekend Series#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/wnHUx0qp5I — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 14, 2024

Road Trip for Men’s Tennis

Men’s tennis is North Carolina bound to face Wake Forest tomorrow at 1PM.

Women’s Golf Heads to the Sunshine State

Starting this morning, Baylor women’s golf is participating in the Florida State Match Up.

Bear of the Day

We have a weekend full of basketball and then it’s SELECTION SUNDAY! Happy March y’all!