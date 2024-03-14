DBR: Thursday, March 14th, 2024

Women’s Tennis is HOT
Women’s tennis earned their SIXTH straight win yesterday with a 4-1 dub over Nebraska. Good stuff ladies!
Make it six in a row for your Bears!— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 13, 2024
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Algl3L5ugb
Big Win for Baylor Baseball
Baseball had a big scoring game on Tuesday, beating Stephen F. Austin 17-4.
Bears Win! #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/d13Xc2ySjz— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 13, 2024
Two Wins, Two Dubs
Softball earned two more wins on Tuesday in their double header against Lamar, winning 5-1 and 6-1.
Midweek sweep #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/pO9ya9py7u— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 13, 2024
Pitcher of the Week
Baylor’s own RyLee Crandall has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week! The sophomore had a 0.64 ERA last week, including a shutout against #7 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
That’s our girl— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 12, 2024
>> https://t.co/HvMcPSvPs9#SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/Uezg23fwzV
Men’s Basketball Takes on Kansas City
Today will be the Bears’ first test in the Big 12 Tournament as they take on Cincinnati tonight at 8:30PM.
KC bound #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/eFMS5GzaVX— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 12, 2024
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Harrison Caley! The senior catcher had an amazing game on Tuesday, with four hits, two home runs, and seven RBI.
Harrison Caley is a home run hitter @HarrisonCaley2 #SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/pNdoxRbNjW— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 13, 2024
March 8, 2024
I hope everyone is getting their fill of college basketball with all of the conference tournaments this week! YAY MARCH!
