DBR: Thursday, March 14th, 2024

Women’s Tennis is HOT

Women’s tennis earned their SIXTH straight win yesterday with a 4-1 dub over Nebraska. Good stuff ladies!

Make it six in a row for your Bears!

#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Algl3L5ugb — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 13, 2024

Big Win for Baylor Baseball

Baseball had a big scoring game on Tuesday, beating Stephen F. Austin 17-4.

Two Wins, Two Dubs

Softball earned two more wins on Tuesday in their double header against Lamar, winning 5-1 and 6-1.

Pitcher of the Week

Baylor’s own RyLee Crandall has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week! The sophomore had a 0.64 ERA last week, including a shutout against #7 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Men’s Basketball Takes on Kansas City

Today will be the Bears’ first test in the Big 12 Tournament as they take on Cincinnati tonight at 8:30PM.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Harrison Caley! The senior catcher had an amazing game on Tuesday, with four hits, two home runs, and seven RBI.

I hope everyone is getting their fill of college basketball with all of the conference tournaments this week! YAY MARCH!