DBR: Tuesday, March 12th, 2024

Big 12 All-Conference Awards
No surprise, Baylor took home lots of awards for the Big 12 this season. Here’s
- All-Big 12 Second Team: RayJ Dennis
- All-Big 12 Third Team: Jalen Bridges, Ja’Kobe Walter
- All-Big 12 Honorable Mention: Langston Love, Yves Missi
- Freshman of the Year: Ja’Kobe Walter
- All-Defensive Team: Yves Missi
- All-Newcomer Team: RayJ Dennis
- All-Freshman Team: Yves Missi, Ja’Kobe Walter
5 Bears earn spots on All-Big 12 Teams ⤵️— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 10, 2024
WBB Loses in Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
After winning their first game against Texas Tech 70-61, the Bears fell to Iowa State in the quarterfinals.
B-A-Y-L-O-R BAYLOR BEARS FIGHT ️#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6W4I3A9dcL— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 9, 2024
Baseball’s Back At Home
After going 0-3 in Houston over the weekend, baseball is back in Waco hosting Stephen F. Austin tonight at 6:30PM.
Looking to get back on track— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 11, 2024
PREVIEW | Baylor Returns Home to Host SFA#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/h5vwkOKUvf
Double Header for Softball
Baylor softball went 1-2 against #7 Oklahoma State over the weekend. They’ll be back in action tonight with a double header against Lamar.
That’s a DUB #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/BIln1WDSJi— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) March 9, 2024
Winning Weekend for Tennis
Women’s tennis was undefeated this weekend, with wins over UCF (4-2) and Houston (6-1)!
Your final score at the Hurd!— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 10, 2024
Baylor women's tennis is on a hot streak. 4-0 in Big 12 play this season!
See you for our next one at home - March 22 at 3 p.m.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CMlW1yPvyK
Men’s tennis went 2-1 over the weekend, with wins over Omaha (7-0) and Cleveland State (5-2).
BEARS WIN! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/7FJjifaibs— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) March 11, 2024
