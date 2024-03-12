DBR: Tuesday, March 12th, 2024

Big 12 All-Conference Awards

No surprise, Baylor took home lots of awards for the Big 12 this season. Here’s

All-Big 12 Second Team: RayJ Dennis

All-Big 12 Third Team: Jalen Bridges, Ja’Kobe Walter

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention: Langston Love, Yves Missi

Freshman of the Year: Ja’Kobe Walter

All-Defensive Team: Yves Missi

All-Newcomer Team: RayJ Dennis

All-Freshman Team: Yves Missi, Ja’Kobe Walter

WBB Loses in Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

After winning their first game against Texas Tech 70-61, the Bears fell to Iowa State in the quarterfinals.

Baseball’s Back At Home

After going 0-3 in Houston over the weekend, baseball is back in Waco hosting Stephen F. Austin tonight at 6:30PM.

Looking to get back on track



PREVIEW | Baylor Returns Home to Host SFA#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together https://t.co/h5vwkOKUvf — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) March 11, 2024

Double Header for Softball

Baylor softball went 1-2 against #7 Oklahoma State over the weekend. They’ll be back in action tonight with a double header against Lamar.

Winning Weekend for Tennis

Women’s tennis was undefeated this weekend, with wins over UCF (4-2) and Houston (6-1)!

Your final score at the Hurd!



Baylor women's tennis is on a hot streak. 4-0 in Big 12 play this season!



See you for our next one at home - March 22 at 3 p.m.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CMlW1yPvyK — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) March 10, 2024

Men’s tennis went 2-1 over the weekend, with wins over Omaha (7-0) and Cleveland State (5-2).

Bear of the Day

Have a great day y’all!