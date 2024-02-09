DBR: Friday, February 9th, 2024

Men’s Basketball Gets Another Big Home Win

Baylor beat Texas Tech on Tuesday night, moving into a tie for second in conference.

Big 12 Riders of the Month

Baylor equestrian had a trio of riders earn Big 12 monthly honors: Lauren Reid (Fences), Madi Mitchell (Flat), and Riley Cachat (Reigning).

https://t.co/wHNtrNXeAh#SicEm pic.twitter.com/I3JiOYEkJX — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) February 7, 2024

Player of the Week!

Tadeas Paroulek was named Big 12 Player of the Week for men’s tennis!

https://t.co/fx3kTaswSO#SicEm pic.twitter.com/vOOWPPQQlC — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 6, 2024

Tough Road Loss in Provo

Women’s basketball dropped a tough one to BYU on Wednesday night, losing 66-78.

College Football Playoff Committee Welcomes a Baylor Bear

Athletic director Mack Rhoades has been named to the 2024 CFP Selection Committee! This will be the first year of the expanded playoff, so Mack will get to help pick the 12 that make it. Baylor at #12 anyone?

Gary Patterson: Baylor Bear

Yes, you read that right. Gary Patterson is joining the Baylor football squad as a “Senior Level Strategic Consultant,” whatever that means. Who’d have thought that GP would be decked out in the green and gold? Crazy times.

Breaking: Dave Aranda to hired former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to his Baylor staff as a Senior Level Strategic Consultant. https://t.co/Cm6P5kEPfn — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) February 8, 2024

Softball Is Here!

Today is opening day! Get to Getterman for a double-header tonight and come back tomorrow for some more action.

HAPPY SOFTBALL SEASON#SicEm pic.twitter.com/7snHca7D9l — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 8, 2024

Full Weekend Coming Up!

There’s tons of Baylor Athletics action to catch this weekend! Check out the schedule to see all the happenings for the next couple days.

️ Get your tickets: https://t.co/KcVEgUForz#SicEm pic.twitter.com/3NHkTVCK3w — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 5, 2024

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend and Sic ‘Em Bears!