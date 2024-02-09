DBR: Friday, February 9th, 2024

Men’s Basketball Gets Another Big Home Win
Baylor beat Texas Tech on Tuesday night, moving into a tie for second in conference.
Highlights from last night's win over No. 23 Texas Tech #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/gKBtxhceR8— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 7, 2024
Big 12 Riders of the Month
Baylor equestrian had a trio of riders earn Big 12 monthly honors: Lauren Reid (Fences), Madi Mitchell (Flat), and Riley Cachat (Reigning).
Congratulations to January's Big 12 Riders of the Month,— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) February 7, 2024
Lauren Reid, Madi Mitchell and Riley Cachat!
https://t.co/wHNtrNXeAh#SicEm pic.twitter.com/I3JiOYEkJX
Player of the Week!
Tadeas Paroulek was named Big 12 Player of the Week for men’s tennis!
For the third time in his career, Tadeas Paroulek is your @Big12Conference Player of the Week!— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 6, 2024
https://t.co/fx3kTaswSO#SicEm pic.twitter.com/vOOWPPQQlC
Tough Road Loss in Provo
Women’s basketball dropped a tough one to BYU on Wednesday night, losing 66-78.
Eyes up, keep climbing#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/9mfcmvN8rR— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 8, 2024
College Football Playoff Committee Welcomes a Baylor Bear
Athletic director Mack Rhoades has been named to the 2024 CFP Selection Committee! This will be the first year of the expanded playoff, so Mack will get to help pick the 12 that make it. Baylor at #12 anyone?
Congrats, @BUMackRhoades— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 8, 2024
AD Mack Rhoades will serve on the 2024 @CFBPlayoff Selection Committee: https://t.co/knlabsl5Au#SicEm pic.twitter.com/FJxHLfzsV9
Gary Patterson: Baylor Bear
Yes, you read that right. Gary Patterson is joining the Baylor football squad as a “Senior Level Strategic Consultant,” whatever that means. Who’d have thought that GP would be decked out in the green and gold? Crazy times.
Breaking: Dave Aranda to hired former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to his Baylor staff as a Senior Level Strategic Consultant. https://t.co/Cm6P5kEPfn— Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) February 8, 2024
Softball Is Here!
Today is opening day! Get to Getterman for a double-header tonight and come back tomorrow for some more action.
UPDATED SCHEDULE ❕— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 8, 2024
Because it wouldn’t be opening weekend without weather updates …
Opening weekend against No. 2 Tennessee will now feature a doubleheader Friday, Feb. 9 starting at 5 PM & a single game Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 PM
HAPPY SOFTBALL SEASON#SicEm pic.twitter.com/7snHca7D9l
Full Weekend Coming Up!
There’s tons of Baylor Athletics action to catch this weekend! Check out the schedule to see all the happenings for the next couple days.
Week at a Glance: Feb. 5-11— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 5, 2024
Not 1, not 2, but 5⃣ teams are at home this week!
️ Get your tickets: https://t.co/KcVEgUForz#SicEm pic.twitter.com/3NHkTVCK3w
Bear of the Day
February 5, 2024
Happy Friday y’all! Have a great weekend and Sic ‘Em Bears!
Loading comments...