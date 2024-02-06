 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

By JennaP23
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Baylor Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Stripe Out Foster TONIGHT

Texas Tech and Baylor men’s basketball face off tonight at 8PM. Check the diagram to see what color your section is to stripe out Foster Pavilion!

Men’s Basketball Guts Out a Win Over Iowa State

Despite the ref show happening in Waco on Saturday night, the Bears held on and pulled out a big win over Iowa State 70-68.

Two Home Dubs for Men’s Tennis

The Bears were rolling on Saturday, earning two big wins over Jacksonville State (6-1) and Nebraska (7-0).

Women’s Basketball Wins in Houston

In their first conference road trip to Houston, the Bears got a huge win, 83-60!

Acro & Tumbling Starts Season Off with a Win

Our reigning national champs earned their 28th consecutive win on Saturday with a big victory over Texas Lutheran.

Good Weekend for Baylor Track

The Bears were on the road this week at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.

First Place

  • 60 Meters — De’montray Callis
  • 200 Meters — Tiriah Kelley, De’montray Callis
  • 400 Meters — Demar Francis, Imaobong Uko
  • 4x400 Meter Relay — Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Gontse Morake
  • Long Jump — Alexis Brown

Second Place

  • 60 Meters — Alexis Brown
  • 200 Meters — Mariah Ayers, Kamden Jackson

Third Place

  • 60 Meters — Michaela Francois
  • 400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel
  • 4x400 Meter Relay — Demar Francis, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Laurenz Colbert, Nicholi Brown
  • Long Jump — Koi Johnson
  • Weight Throw — Gary Moore Jr.

Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1 on the Weekend

Women’s tennis was on the West Coast in Seattle this weekend, where they beat Washington State (5-2) on Saturday and lost to Washington (2-4) on Sunday.

Double-Double for the Rookie!

Keyonte George had his first double-double on Sunday against the Bucks, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the 123-108 win. Keep killing it Key!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Aijha Blackwell! Blackwell surpassed 1,000 career rebounds in the game on Sunday. She has been a big presence on the court for the Bears this season.

Happy Tuesday y’all! Sic Texas Tech!

