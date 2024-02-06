DBR: Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

Stripe Out Foster TONIGHT

Texas Tech and Baylor men’s basketball face off tonight at 8PM. Check the diagram to see what color your section is to stripe out Foster Pavilion!

Men’s Basketball Guts Out a Win Over Iowa State

Despite the ref show happening in Waco on Saturday night, the Bears held on and pulled out a big win over Iowa State 70-68.

Two Home Dubs for Men’s Tennis

The Bears were rolling on Saturday, earning two big wins over Jacksonville State (6-1) and Nebraska (7-0).

More than one big home court advantage in Waco last night



Thanks for coming out yesterday, Baylor Family! We’ll see you next weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/mLioNb25jI — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 4, 2024

Women’s Basketball Wins in Houston

In their first conference road trip to Houston, the Bears got a huge win, 83-60!

Acro & Tumbling Starts Season Off with a Win

Our reigning national champs earned their 28th consecutive win on Saturday with a big victory over Texas Lutheran.

Good Weekend for Baylor Track

The Bears were on the road this week at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.

First Place

60 Meters — De’montray Callis

200 Meters — Tiriah Kelley, De’montray Callis

400 Meters — Demar Francis, Imaobong Uko

4x400 Meter Relay — Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Gontse Morake

Long Jump — Alexis Brown

Second Place

60 Meters — Alexis Brown

200 Meters — Mariah Ayers, Kamden Jackson

Third Place

60 Meters — Michaela Francois

400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel

4x400 Meter Relay — Demar Francis, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Laurenz Colbert, Nicholi Brown

Long Jump — Koi Johnson

Weight Throw — Gary Moore Jr.

Congratulations to the belt winners from the Husker Invite! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/tWb9BQTFSP — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) February 5, 2024

Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1 on the Weekend

Women’s tennis was on the West Coast in Seattle this weekend, where they beat Washington State (5-2) on Saturday and lost to Washington (2-4) on Sunday.

BEARS WIN | BEARS WIN | BEARS WIN



The Bears hand the Cougars their first loss of the season!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/S46mRCqOgw — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) February 3, 2024

Double-Double for the Rookie!

Keyonte George had his first double-double on Sunday against the Bucks, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the 123-108 win. Keep killing it Key!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Aijha Blackwell! Blackwell surpassed 1,000 career rebounds in the game on Sunday. She has been a big presence on the court for the Bears this season.

Happy Tuesday y’all! Sic Texas Tech!