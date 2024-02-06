DBR: Tuesday, February 6th, 2024

Stripe Out Foster TONIGHT
Texas Tech and Baylor men’s basketball face off tonight at 8PM. Check the diagram to see what color your section is to stripe out Foster Pavilion!
Do your part tomorrow— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 6, 2024
>> https://t.co/qzWD3YpY05#SicEm pic.twitter.com/QlOPruO5p1
Men’s Basketball Guts Out a Win Over Iowa State
Despite the ref show happening in Waco on Saturday night, the Bears held on and pulled out a big win over Iowa State 70-68.
Resilient.— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 6, 2024
Baylor vs. Iowa State: The Extended Cut#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/2tV0G7UV65
Two Home Dubs for Men’s Tennis
The Bears were rolling on Saturday, earning two big wins over Jacksonville State (6-1) and Nebraska (7-0).
More than one big home court advantage in Waco last night— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 4, 2024
Thanks for coming out yesterday, Baylor Family! We’ll see you next weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/mLioNb25jI
Women’s Basketball Wins in Houston
In their first conference road trip to Houston, the Bears got a huge win, 83-60!
Win #17 on the year #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/cW5elwLpq5— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 4, 2024
Acro & Tumbling Starts Season Off with a Win
Our reigning national champs earned their 28th consecutive win on Saturday with a big victory over Texas Lutheran.
NOTHING LIKE A CLEAN SWEEP TO OPEN THE SEASON!! #SicEm #NCATA24 pic.twitter.com/EwIr5XgSce— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) February 3, 2024
Good Weekend for Baylor Track
The Bears were on the road this week at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational.
First Place
- 60 Meters — De’montray Callis
- 200 Meters — Tiriah Kelley, De’montray Callis
- 400 Meters — Demar Francis, Imaobong Uko
- 4x400 Meter Relay — Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Mariah Ayers, Gontse Morake
- Long Jump — Alexis Brown
Second Place
- 60 Meters — Alexis Brown
- 200 Meters — Mariah Ayers, Kamden Jackson
Third Place
- 60 Meters — Michaela Francois
- 400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel
- 4x400 Meter Relay — Demar Francis, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Laurenz Colbert, Nicholi Brown
- Long Jump — Koi Johnson
- Weight Throw — Gary Moore Jr.
Congratulations to the belt winners from the Husker Invite! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/tWb9BQTFSP— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) February 5, 2024
Women’s Tennis Goes 1-1 on the Weekend
Women’s tennis was on the West Coast in Seattle this weekend, where they beat Washington State (5-2) on Saturday and lost to Washington (2-4) on Sunday.
BEARS WIN | BEARS WIN | BEARS WIN— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) February 3, 2024
The Bears hand the Cougars their first loss of the season!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/S46mRCqOgw
Double-Double for the Rookie!
Keyonte George had his first double-double on Sunday against the Bucks, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the 123-108 win. Keep killing it Key!
rookie’s first double double ✨#PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/R1CibHa9BP— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 5, 2024
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Aijha Blackwell! Blackwell surpassed 1,000 career rebounds in the game on Sunday. She has been a big presence on the court for the Bears this season.
Make it 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ boards for @AijhaAnniece! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/njeu13KAuM— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 4, 2024
February 3, 2024
Happy Tuesday y’all! Sic Texas Tech!
