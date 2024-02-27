 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

By JennaP23
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Christian Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

MBB Takes Care of Business in Fort Worth

The Bears coasted to a win last night over TCU, winning 62-54.

Country Road Win for WBB

Baylor women eked out a win on the road Saturday, beating West Virginia 66-65. The Bears are back in action tonight against Cincinnati.

Big 12 Championships in the Books

The Bears were in Lubbock over the weekend for Big 12 Indoor Championships.

First Place

  • Pole Vault — Alencia Lentz

Third Place

  • 200 Meters — Demar Francis
  • 400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel
  • Pole Vault — Molly Haywood

The Streak Continues

The #2 Oregon Ducks were in town on Sunday, but that was no sweat for Acro & Tumbling. They came away with a seven point win!

Undefeated Weekend for Baylor Softball

The Bears went to work at the Mary Nutter Classic over the weekend, going 5-0 and earning three Top 25 wins!

Full Weekend of Tennis Action

The Hurd saw FIVE Baylor wins over the course of the weekend, with the women’s team going 3-1 and the men going undefeated in their two matches.

New Football Coaching Addition

Mason Miller has been named the new offensive line coach for the Bears. Miller has been the offensive line coach for Washington State and Mississippi State, and most recently he was the offensive coordinator for Tarleton State. Welcome to Waco, Coach!

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a great week!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...