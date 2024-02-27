DBR: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

MBB Takes Care of Business in Fort Worth
The Bears coasted to a win last night over TCU, winning 62-54.
Missi doing Missi things ♂️— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 27, 2024
Wait, where are y'all going?
BU 59, TCU 41 | 4:57 2H#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/JaJXfHKZye
Country Road Win for WBB
Baylor women eked out a win on the road Saturday, beating West Virginia 66-65. The Bears are back in action tonight against Cincinnati.
:— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 27, 2024
Grab your popcorn! This was a fun one #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/9jWQOkiQqV
Big 12 Championships in the Books
The Bears were in Lubbock over the weekend for Big 12 Indoor Championships.
First Place
- Pole Vault — Alencia Lentz
Third Place
- 200 Meters — Demar Francis
- 400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel
- Pole Vault — Molly Haywood
A conference championship weekend in 59 seconds #SicEm | #Big12TF pic.twitter.com/KN9nqefeD1— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) February 26, 2024
The Streak Continues
The #2 Oregon Ducks were in town on Sunday, but that was no sweat for Acro & Tumbling. They came away with a seven point win!
OUR HOUSE!#SicEm #NCATA24 pic.twitter.com/ka8yBz5QJe— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) February 25, 2024
Undefeated Weekend for Baylor Softball
The Bears went to work at the Mary Nutter Classic over the weekend, going 5-0 and earning three Top 25 wins!
Make that 5-0 on the weekend #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/RljJPRjZ3t— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 25, 2024
Full Weekend of Tennis Action
The Hurd saw FIVE Baylor wins over the course of the weekend, with the women’s team going 3-1 and the men going undefeated in their two matches.
Brought the energy and defended the Hurd— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 26, 2024
Let's run it back against No. 1 Ohio State on Wednesday #SicEm pic.twitter.com/0xfspHpV4R
New Football Coaching Addition
Mason Miller has been named the new offensive line coach for the Bears. Miller has been the offensive line coach for Washington State and Mississippi State, and most recently he was the offensive coordinator for Tarleton State. Welcome to Waco, Coach!
Welcome home, @CoachMiller_! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/f2c8VZtLkv— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) February 26, 2024
Bear of the Day
February 23, 2024
Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a great week!
