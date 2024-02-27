DBR: Tuesday, February 27th, 2024

MBB Takes Care of Business in Fort Worth

The Bears coasted to a win last night over TCU, winning 62-54.

Missi doing Missi things ‍♂️

Wait, where are y'all going?



BU 59, TCU 41 | 4:57 2H#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/JaJXfHKZye — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 27, 2024

Country Road Win for WBB

Baylor women eked out a win on the road Saturday, beating West Virginia 66-65. The Bears are back in action tonight against Cincinnati.

Big 12 Championships in the Books

The Bears were in Lubbock over the weekend for Big 12 Indoor Championships.

First Place

Pole Vault — Alencia Lentz

Third Place

200 Meters — Demar Francis

400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel

Pole Vault — Molly Haywood

The Streak Continues

The #2 Oregon Ducks were in town on Sunday, but that was no sweat for Acro & Tumbling. They came away with a seven point win!

Undefeated Weekend for Baylor Softball

The Bears went to work at the Mary Nutter Classic over the weekend, going 5-0 and earning three Top 25 wins!

Full Weekend of Tennis Action

The Hurd saw FIVE Baylor wins over the course of the weekend, with the women’s team going 3-1 and the men going undefeated in their two matches.

Brought the energy and defended the Hurd



Let's run it back against No. 1 Ohio State on Wednesday #SicEm pic.twitter.com/0xfspHpV4R — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 26, 2024

New Football Coaching Addition

Mason Miller has been named the new offensive line coach for the Bears. Miller has been the offensive line coach for Washington State and Mississippi State, and most recently he was the offensive coordinator for Tarleton State. Welcome to Waco, Coach!

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a great week!