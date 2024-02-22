DBR: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024

Big Home Win for WBB
The Bears are on a roll with two home wins under their belt this week. Last night Baylor beat Kansas 69-61 in the Play4Kay Pink Out Game.
Pinked up another good win! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/ksKl2XIYsq— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 22, 2024
Baseball Earns First Win of the Season at Home
Baylor baseball beat Lamar 11-5 on Tuesday, earning their first win of the season!
In the win column ✅#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/YYCafWmrTg— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 22, 2024
Men’s Basketball Loses in Provo
Final from Provo#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/B3LI6oAzEo— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 21, 2024
Softball Preps for the Nutter Classic
Softball is in Palm Springs for the next few days to play in the Mary Nutter Classic. They’ll kick things off with two games today against #14 Oregon and Notre Dame.
Palm Springs, California #SicEm | #andONE pic.twitter.com/ohFSk9cR4W— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) February 22, 2024
Men’s Tennis Ranked #18 in Latest ITA Rankings
to 1⃣8⃣#SicEm pic.twitter.com/pDRee38D6n— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 20, 2024
Pitcher of the Week!
Junior Mason Mariott was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.
, @MasonMarriott24 has been named the #Big12BSB Pitcher of the Week!— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 19, 2024
: https://t.co/RurUAHzOUq#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/PF2NsMK4bF
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Jayden Nunn! Nunn swept Big 12 Player of the Week awards, earning both Player and Newcomer of the Week. He is the first player in program history to sweep these awards!
The first player in program history to sweep both @Big12Conference weekly awards— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 19, 2024
Congrats @nunn_jayden!
https://t.co/bIFDVMPI12#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/C6KyYb6Kjn
February 18, 2024
