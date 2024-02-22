DBR: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024

Big Home Win for WBB

The Bears are on a roll with two home wins under their belt this week. Last night Baylor beat Kansas 69-61 in the Play4Kay Pink Out Game.

Baseball Earns First Win of the Season at Home

Baylor baseball beat Lamar 11-5 on Tuesday, earning their first win of the season!

Men’s Basketball Loses in Provo

Softball Preps for the Nutter Classic

Softball is in Palm Springs for the next few days to play in the Mary Nutter Classic. They’ll kick things off with two games today against #14 Oregon and Notre Dame.

Men’s Tennis Ranked #18 in Latest ITA Rankings

Pitcher of the Week!

Junior Mason Mariott was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Jayden Nunn! Nunn swept Big 12 Player of the Week awards, earning both Player and Newcomer of the Week. He is the first player in program history to sweep these awards!