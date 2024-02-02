DBR: Friday, February 2nd, 2024

Women’s Basketball Drops to #12 Texas

In a tough battle last night, Baylor women lost 55-67. They’ll be back in action on Sunday afternoon in Houston.

Terrel Bernard was in the house last night to check out Foster and cheer on the Bears.

Acro and Tumbling Season Kicks Off Tomorrow!

Our defending national champs came in at #1 in the NCATA Preseason Poll, and they have their first meet of the season tomorrow at Texas Lutheran.

We start the season at the top of @theNCATA for the ninth year in a row! #SicEm #NCATA24 pic.twitter.com/1bQZGopU1d — Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) February 1, 2024

Men’s Basketball Hosts Iowa State

Tomorrow night at 7PM is another big Foster matchup as #12 Iowa State comes to town. Get to Foster Pavilion or tune in to ESPN2 to catch the game!

Got a big one at our place Saturday night #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/gg1dhfVY33 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 1, 2024

Men’s Tennis in Action Tomorrow

Men’s tennis has two home games tomorrow, starting off with a 10AM match against Jacksonville State and ending the day against Nebraska at 6PM.

New Videoboard at Baylor Ballpark

It’s lit



Baylor Ballpark has a brand new, state-of-the-art Daktronics videoboard!



13HD Video Display

560x1596 pixels

24’ x 68.4’#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/liRag1Uxpo — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 1, 2024

Baylor WBB in the WNBA

Kalani Brown has just signed a multi-year deal with the Dallas Wings. She will be entering her sixth WNBA season this year.

Former Bear Didi Richards has signed a training camp contract with the Mystics! Good luck at camp!

OurDailyBallers

It was a doubleheader last night for the ODB contributors at intramurals. Starting off with Will and the Balliticians, who lost a close game. Then the Hooperz took the court for their first game of the season, pulling out a 27-22 win. I had four points (all from free throws) and the Hooperz live to see another week.

