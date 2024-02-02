DBR: Friday, February 2nd, 2024

Women’s Basketball Drops to #12 Texas
In a tough battle last night, Baylor women lost 55-67. They’ll be back in action on Sunday afternoon in Houston.
Final from Foster#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/ltO36GvhCs— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 2, 2024
Terrel Bernard was in the house last night to check out Foster and cheer on the Bears.
Welcome back, @TerrelBernard_2 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/eCwHIiZ4MM— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 2, 2024
Acro and Tumbling Season Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Our defending national champs came in at #1 in the NCATA Preseason Poll, and they have their first meet of the season tomorrow at Texas Lutheran.
We start the season at the top of @theNCATA for the ninth year in a row! #SicEm #NCATA24 pic.twitter.com/1bQZGopU1d— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) February 1, 2024
Men’s Basketball Hosts Iowa State
Tomorrow night at 7PM is another big Foster matchup as #12 Iowa State comes to town. Get to Foster Pavilion or tune in to ESPN2 to catch the game!
Got a big one at our place Saturday night #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/gg1dhfVY33— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 1, 2024
Men’s Tennis in Action Tomorrow
Men’s tennis has two home games tomorrow, starting off with a 10AM match against Jacksonville State and ending the day against Nebraska at 6PM.
Good to have @BaylorMTennis back at home this weekend #SicEm pic.twitter.com/EzDoLRk4v4— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 1, 2024
New Videoboard at Baylor Ballpark
It’s lit— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) February 1, 2024
Baylor Ballpark has a brand new, state-of-the-art Daktronics videoboard!
13HD Video Display
560x1596 pixels
24’ x 68.4’#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/liRag1Uxpo
Baylor WBB in the WNBA
Kalani Brown has just signed a multi-year deal with the Dallas Wings. She will be entering her sixth WNBA season this year.
Kalani Brown has signed a multi-year deal with the Dallas Wings.— Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) February 1, 2024
Details https://t.co/I6Xq7sVbRi
Press Conference at 11 https://t.co/OENPfQC6lv pic.twitter.com/x820aGozLg
Former Bear Didi Richards has signed a training camp contract with the Mystics! Good luck at camp!
Bringing a style of her own to the DMV ♀️— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) February 1, 2024
Welcome, @Deauzya‼️
https://t.co/JDwUc0dDlP pic.twitter.com/3d8ksjlcms
OurDailyBallers
It was a doubleheader last night for the ODB contributors at intramurals. Starting off with Will and the Balliticians, who lost a close game. Then the Hooperz took the court for their first game of the season, pulling out a 27-22 win. I had four points (all from free throws) and the Hooperz live to see another week.
Bear of the Day
February 1, 2024
