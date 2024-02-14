DBR: Wednesday, February 14th, 2024

BIG UPSET FOR MEN’S TENNIS
The Bears pulled off a major upset on Monday night, beating #5 USC 4-0!
Hawkins defended ✅#SicEm pic.twitter.com/xMrXIevBTj— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) February 13, 2024
Bears Win Against Oklahoma
After a tough loss in Kansas on Saturday, the Bears bounced back with a huge win over Oklahoma, 79-62.
BIG TIME WIN FOR THE BEARS— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 14, 2024
No. 12 Baylor gets back on track with a win over No. 25 Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/pkQHVUgdyy
To top it off, Jeremy Sochan was in the house last night! It’s always great to see Bears come back home.
Welcome home, @JeremySochan!#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/LOWZdqfUZC— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 14, 2024
Yves Missi Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
A big week for @Yves_missi!— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 12, 2024
vs. Tech: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 1 BLK
at KU: 21 PTS | 8 REB | 2 BLK
https://t.co/oNxc6LE51S#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/PYySPe1srg
Women’s Basketball Beats West Virginia
On Saturday, the women took care of business, beating West Virginia 65-58!
Bears on top!! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/LXfXYisCKU— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 10, 2024
Caitlin Bickle was back home and cheering on the Bears courtside!
Great to have you back home, @caitlin_bickle #SicEm pic.twitter.com/8jFLMwpXuV— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) February 11, 2024
The women are back in action tonight on the road against Oklahoma. Tune in to ESPN+ at 6PM to watch!
GAMEDAY— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) February 14, 2024
At 23 Oklahoma
Lloyd Noble Center - Norman, OK
⏰6:00 PM CT
Live on Big12 Now/ESPN+
https://t.co/Ql8zOoBKGL
Big 12 #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/kBt4Mf6OOy
First Home Dub for Baylor Acro & Tumbling
Baylor hosted Mary-Hardin Baylor on Sunday in the first home meet of the season. They won 279.870-272.465!
Talk about tackling adversity. Thrown into the lineup the day before and they were our high-scorers of the meet!— Baylor A&T (@BaylorAcroTumb) February 12, 2024
✨ Addi Grandy & Alyiah "Chibi" Thomas ✨
✨ Maddy Jenson & Riley Chimwala✨
5-Element Acro 9.95#SicEm pic.twitter.com/qOSbkHzyGc
Track Recap
Baylor track and field was in South Carolina over the weekend competing in the Tiger Paw Invitational.
First Place
- Long Jump — Alexis Brown
Second Place
- 400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel
Congratulations to @EzekielNathan13 & @alexisshentel -- this weekend's Performers of the Meet! ✨— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) February 12, 2024
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/FVvyn3lETg
New Contract for Flagler
Baylor alum Adam Flagler signed a two-way contract with the Thunder yesterday! We love to see it!
A well-earned congrats to @okcblue star Adam Flagler for signing a Two-Way Contract with the @okcthunder for the 37th #NBACallUp of the season! pic.twitter.com/C2Kju4gR4R— NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 12, 2024
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Austin Sacks, Baylor’s newest scholarship athlete! During College Gameday on Saturday, Jay Bilas broke the news to Austin Sacks that he would be receiving a scholarship. Awesome stuff!
.@JayBilas had a special surprise for Baylor walk-on Austin Sacks #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/nDsTCMEXJ1— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 10, 2024
February 9, 2024
Happy Wednesday and Happy Valentine's Day!
