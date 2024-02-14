DBR: Wednesday, February 14th, 2024

BIG UPSET FOR MEN’S TENNIS

The Bears pulled off a major upset on Monday night, beating #5 USC 4-0!

Bears Win Against Oklahoma

After a tough loss in Kansas on Saturday, the Bears bounced back with a huge win over Oklahoma, 79-62.

BIG TIME WIN FOR THE BEARS



No. 12 Baylor gets back on track with a win over No. 25 Oklahoma

To top it off, Jeremy Sochan was in the house last night! It’s always great to see Bears come back home.

Yves Missi Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

A big week for Yves Missi!



vs. Tech: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 1 BLK

at KU: 21 PTS | 8 REB | 2 BLK



Yves Missi Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Women’s Basketball Beats West Virginia

On Saturday, the women took care of business, beating West Virginia 65-58!

Caitlin Bickle was back home and cheering on the Bears courtside!

The women are back in action tonight on the road against Oklahoma. Tune in to ESPN+ at 6PM to watch!

GAMEDAY



At 23 Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center - Norman, OK

⏰6:00 PM CT

Live on Big12 Now/ESPN+

https://t.co/Ql8zOoBKGL

Big 12

First Home Dub for Baylor Acro & Tumbling

Baylor hosted Mary-Hardin Baylor on Sunday in the first home meet of the season. They won 279.870-272.465!

Talk about tackling adversity. Thrown into the lineup the day before and they were our high-scorers of the meet!



✨ Addi Grandy & Alyiah "Chibi" Thomas ✨

✨ Maddy Jenson & Riley Chimwala✨

5-Element Acro 9.95

Track Recap

Baylor track and field was in South Carolina over the weekend competing in the Tiger Paw Invitational.

First Place

Long Jump — Alexis Brown

Second Place

400 Meters — Nathaniel Ezekiel

New Contract for Flagler

Baylor alum Adam Flagler signed a two-way contract with the Thunder yesterday! We love to see it!

A well-earned congrats to Adam Flagler for signing a Two-Way Contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 37th NBA Call-Up of the season!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Austin Sacks, Baylor’s newest scholarship athlete! During College Gameday on Saturday, Jay Bilas broke the news to Austin Sacks that he would be receiving a scholarship. Awesome stuff!

Happy Wednesday and Happy Valentine’s Day! If you read the DBR, you get to be my valentine. Congratulations, I love you all!