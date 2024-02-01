DBR: Thursday, February 1st, 2024

Big Matchup Tonight at Foster
Tonight at 7:30PM is an in-state matchup as Texas comes to town to take on Baylor women’s basketball. It’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day AND a Top 25 conference matchup, so get to Foster and catch all the action.
Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with us tomorrow night as we take on Texas at 7:30pm!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 31, 2024
️: https://t.co/jrlGlEfmnz#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/an4a7EY8AE
Waco Granny Basketball is back tonight to provide halftime entertainment.
Come out tomorrow night watch some Waco Granny Basketball at halftime! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/VkvFCp9ZP3— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 31, 2024
Bears Get Back on Track with Road Win
After a rough stretch of losses, Baylor men’s basketball got a win over UCF last night 77-69.
Back on track #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/NkbXBIPmSf— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 1, 2024
Baylor Tennis at #24 in Latest Coaches’ Poll
Another week at 2⃣4⃣!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/P1rIv6eyUq— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 31, 2024
Gabe Hall Shows Out at Senior Bowl
Defensive lineman Gabe Hall had a great showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, garnering lots of attention. Good stuff Gabe!
Gabe making some noise on day one of the @seniorbowl #SicEm pic.twitter.com/rMo8oLaXLr— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 31, 2024
Grabbing everyone's attention @seniorbowl #SicEm pic.twitter.com/mqRsW2WcLY— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) February 1, 2024
Big Commit!
Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Demetrius Brisbon announced his commitment to Baylor yesterday.
BOOOOOM !!!!— Agent “ 3 “ ✨ (@DEMETRIUSBRISB2) February 1, 2024
Sic ‘em
Respect the decision! @CoachK_Hall @CoachDaveAranda @CoachPowledge !!! pic.twitter.com/WfKcGzlHk6
2024 Football Schedule Released
Speaking of football, the Big 12 announced the conference schedules on Tuesday, so now we have the full schedule for Fall 2024.
Mark Your Calendars— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 30, 2024
The 2024 Schedule is Here!
https://t.co/l4tGK9vgDh#SicEm pic.twitter.com/MBVo7HHK1d
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Jalen Bridges! Bridges reached the 1,000 career point milestone in last night’s game.
Milestone reached ✅#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/G63qPbzYSm— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) February 1, 2024
January 24, 2024
Have a great day y’all! Come back tomorrow for an intramural basketball update — it’s gameday for me AND Will.
Loading comments...