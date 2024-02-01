DBR: Thursday, February 1st, 2024

Big Matchup Tonight at Foster

Tonight at 7:30PM is an in-state matchup as Texas comes to town to take on Baylor women’s basketball. It’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day AND a Top 25 conference matchup, so get to Foster and catch all the action.

Waco Granny Basketball is back tonight to provide halftime entertainment.

Bears Get Back on Track with Road Win

After a rough stretch of losses, Baylor men’s basketball got a win over UCF last night 77-69.

Baylor Tennis at #24 in Latest Coaches’ Poll

Gabe Hall Shows Out at Senior Bowl

Defensive lineman Gabe Hall had a great showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, garnering lots of attention. Good stuff Gabe!

Big Commit!

Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Demetrius Brisbon announced his commitment to Baylor yesterday.

2024 Football Schedule Released

Speaking of football, the Big 12 announced the conference schedules on Tuesday, so now we have the full schedule for Fall 2024.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Jalen Bridges! Bridges reached the 1,000 career point milestone in last night’s game.

Have a great day y'all!