DBR: Tuesday, January 9th, 2024

Cougars Come to Town

Men’s basketball hosts our new conference opponent tonight at 8PM!

Have you made it to Foster yet? If not, snag a standing room ticket for only $10!

A limited supply of standing room only tickets are available for @BaylorMBB vs. BYU tomorrow night! ️



Bears Move Up in the AP Poll

Both men’s and women’s basketball moved up in the AP Poll this week! The UNDEFEATED women continued their climb, breaking into the Top 5 and earning the #4 spot.

The men moved up four spots, coming in at #14.

Women’s Tennis Schedule is Here!

Take a look at all the matchups coming up for women’s tennis this season, starting next week against Florida.

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a fantastic day and Sic BYU!