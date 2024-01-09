DBR: Tuesday, January 9th, 2024

Cougars Come to Town
Men’s basketball hosts our new conference opponent tonight at 8PM!
A Top-25 matchup to open conference play at Foster Pavilion

Have you made it to Foster yet? If not, snag a standing room ticket for only $10!
A limited supply of standing room only tickets are available for @BaylorMBB vs. BYU tomorrow night!

Bears Move Up in the AP Poll
Both men’s and women’s basketball moved up in the AP Poll this week! The UNDEFEATED women continued their climb, breaking into the Top 5 and earning the #4 spot.
Back in the Top-5
The men moved up four spots, coming in at #14.
Up a few spots
Women’s Tennis Schedule is Here!
Take a look at all the matchups coming up for women’s tennis this season, starting next week against Florida.
IT'S HERE!


Bear of the Day
January 9, 2024
Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a fantastic day and Sic BYU!
