 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Tuesday, January 9th, 2024

By JennaP23
/ new
Syndication: The Oklahoman Mitch Alcala for The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cougars Come to Town

Men’s basketball hosts our new conference opponent tonight at 8PM!

Have you made it to Foster yet? If not, snag a standing room ticket for only $10!

Bears Move Up in the AP Poll

Both men’s and women’s basketball moved up in the AP Poll this week! The UNDEFEATED women continued their climb, breaking into the Top 5 and earning the #4 spot.

The men moved up four spots, coming in at #14.

Women’s Tennis Schedule is Here!

Take a look at all the matchups coming up for women’s tennis this season, starting next week against Florida.

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday y’all! Have a fantastic day and Sic BYU!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...