DBR: Thursday, January 4th, 2024

NIGHT ONE
The men ushered in the Foster Pavilion era with an easy 98-79 win. The crowd was loud and there was lots of excitement as we all got to finally check out the new digs!
A new era of basketball in Waco #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/j4nW8381pS— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 3, 2024
None other than Bruiser himself delivered the game ball in dramatic fashion.
What a way to deliver tonight’s game ball, @BaylorBruiser #SicEm pic.twitter.com/R8lw3lvXPY— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 3, 2024
Yves Missi put on a show, scoring the first ever points in Foster on his way to shooting perfect from the field and scoring 16 points.
8/8 from the field and a new career high @Yves_missi made himself right at home#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/IBwgXzSB9M— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 3, 2024
Christian and his dog Scooby put on a great halftime show. Scooby’s dunks were almost as impressive as Yves Missi.
Christian and Scooby Elite Halftime Performance#SicEm pic.twitter.com/cRm8nV9JtG— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 3, 2024
Some former Bears were in the house too, which was great to see.
Checking out what they helped build #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Mi4QBiB5VX— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 3, 2024
The Baylor Bear Pit had a TIME, bringing energy and wearing out the opponents from the new courtside student seats!
A brand-new addition to the @BaylorBearPit at Foster Pavilion #SicEm pic.twitter.com/5uyuRkacpP— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 3, 2024
And the icing on top of the night? The Baylor student section got free cupcakes from Magnolia thanks to Cornell’s Sean Hansen.
FREEEEEE CUPCAKES! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 3, 2024
NIGHT TWO
The women put on a show for the crowd on night two, with a BIG win over #23 TCU. After being outscored in the first half, the Bears turned on the gas and ended up winning 71-50.
Foster was LOUD tonight!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 4, 2024
Baylor Fam, thanks for bringing the noise!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/vUAgk1DmW3
Things kicked off with Marigold taking a turn delivering the game ball from the rafters.
Marigold delivers tonight’s game ball #SicEm pic.twitter.com/MYtta8Hi96— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 4, 2024
Red Panda performed at halftime, and she absolutely impressed!
A legend returns to Waco #SicEm pic.twitter.com/VY1yS1PcSC— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 4, 2024
Bella Fontleroy was ON FIRE, scoring 21 points and only missing one shot all night. Her makes kept the crowd in the game and was a huge momentum boost.
Sunk #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/RlPvWRlC1e— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 4, 2024
It’s still a work in progress, but the past two nights in the Foster Pavilion have been absolutely magical. It’s a new era of Baylor basketball, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it. Sic ‘Em forever!
Home sweet home #SicEm pic.twitter.com/48stxl1llJ— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 3, 2024
