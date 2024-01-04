DBR: Thursday, January 4th, 2024

NIGHT ONE

The men ushered in the Foster Pavilion era with an easy 98-79 win. The crowd was loud and there was lots of excitement as we all got to finally check out the new digs!

None other than Bruiser himself delivered the game ball in dramatic fashion.

Yves Missi put on a show, scoring the first ever points in Foster on his way to shooting perfect from the field and scoring 16 points.

8/8 from the field and a new career high @Yves_missi made himself right at home#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/IBwgXzSB9M — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 3, 2024

Christian and his dog Scooby put on a great halftime show. Scooby’s dunks were almost as impressive as Yves Missi.

Christian and Scooby Elite Halftime Performance#SicEm pic.twitter.com/cRm8nV9JtG — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 3, 2024

Some former Bears were in the house too, which was great to see.

The Baylor Bear Pit had a TIME, bringing energy and wearing out the opponents from the new courtside student seats!

And the icing on top of the night? The Baylor student section got free cupcakes from Magnolia thanks to Cornell’s Sean Hansen.

NIGHT TWO

The women put on a show for the crowd on night two, with a BIG win over #23 TCU. After being outscored in the first half, the Bears turned on the gas and ended up winning 71-50.

Things kicked off with Marigold taking a turn delivering the game ball from the rafters.

Red Panda performed at halftime, and she absolutely impressed!

Bella Fontleroy was ON FIRE, scoring 21 points and only missing one shot all night. Her makes kept the crowd in the game and was a huge momentum boost.

It’s still a work in progress, but the past two nights in the Foster Pavilion have been absolutely magical. It’s a new era of Baylor basketball, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it. Sic ‘Em forever!