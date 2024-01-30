DBR: Tuesday, January 30th, 2024

BG Jersey Retirement
It was announced yesterday that Brittney Griner’s #42 jersey will be retired. Griner is a Baylor legend with endless accolades from her time in Waco. BG will be back in Waco on February 18th for the ceremony!
No one greater in a @BaylorWBB jersey.— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 29, 2024
2.18.24
#SicEm pic.twitter.com/tSIZVWBTBj
Women’s Track and Field Ranked #21
The women's team is at 2⃣1⃣ after the off week heading into the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/acGds4KYXW— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 29, 2024
Men’s Basketball On the Road Tomorrow
Tomorrow night men’s basketball will look to snap the losing streak with a win over UCF. Tune in to ESPN+ at 6PM to catch the action!
KEEP THE ENERGY UP#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/TcKCjFsYgX— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 28, 2024
Bear of the Day
January 21, 2024
Happy Tuesday everyone!
Loading comments...