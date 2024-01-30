DBR: Tuesday, January 30th, 2024

BG Jersey Retirement

It was announced yesterday that Brittney Griner’s #42 jersey will be retired. Griner is a Baylor legend with endless accolades from her time in Waco. BG will be back in Waco on February 18th for the ceremony!

Women’s Track and Field Ranked #21

The women's team is at 2⃣1⃣ after the off week heading into the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/acGds4KYXW — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 29, 2024

Men’s Basketball On the Road Tomorrow

Tomorrow night men’s basketball will look to snap the losing streak with a win over UCF. Tune in to ESPN+ at 6PM to catch the action!

Bear of the Day

Happy Tuesday everyone!