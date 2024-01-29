DBR: Monday, January 29th, 2024

BIG UPSET for Baylor Equestrian
The Bears had a huge 11-8 win on Saturday against #5 Georgia to kick off the spring season!
Jumping Seat leads the way! Headed into Reining with a 10-4 lead!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/vLgkjW59ij— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) January 27, 2024
Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak with a Road Win Over Oklahoma State
After a rough first quarter, the Bears found their rhythm yesterday and earned a huge road win over Oklahoma State!
Bringing the W back to Waco #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6mTazqckcp— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 28, 2024
First Win of the Spring for Women’s Tennis!
On Saturday, women’s tennis earned a big win over SMU, winning 4-1.
MATCH OVER. BEARS WIN.— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 27, 2024
Miska clinches it with a win at No. 1 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/QUql3x9LS1
Men’s Tennis Goes 1-1 Over the Weekend
Baylor men started off the weekend in Arizona with a win over Tulane on Saturday (4-1) before dropping to #14 Arizona on Sunday (2-4).
BEARS WIN for the 25th-straight time in ITA Kickoff Weekend! #SicEm | #ITAKickoff pic.twitter.com/LVElbuVvcA— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 27, 2024
Triple OT Heartbreaker
Men’s basketball fought for 55 minutes on Saturday but fell short, losing to TCU 102-105.
Fought to the finish#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/Uw70HNIoew— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 28, 2024
On the bright side, Baylor students were able to snag another free cupcake thanks to missed free throws. That’s the second game in a row where we’ve gotten cupcakes in a close loss. Quite the consolation prize.
CUPCAKES FOR ALL @baylorbearpit #SicEm | #CultureofJOY— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 27, 2024
