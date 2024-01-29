DBR: Monday, January 29th, 2024

BIG UPSET for Baylor Equestrian

The Bears had a huge 11-8 win on Saturday against #5 Georgia to kick off the spring season!

Jumping Seat leads the way! Headed into Reining with a 10-4 lead!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/vLgkjW59ij — Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) January 27, 2024

Women’s Basketball Snaps Losing Streak with a Road Win Over Oklahoma State

After a rough first quarter, the Bears found their rhythm yesterday and earned a huge road win over Oklahoma State!

First Win of the Spring for Women’s Tennis!

On Saturday, women’s tennis earned a big win over SMU, winning 4-1.

MATCH OVER. BEARS WIN.



Miska clinches it with a win at No. 1 #SicEm pic.twitter.com/QUql3x9LS1 — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 27, 2024

Men’s Tennis Goes 1-1 Over the Weekend

Baylor men started off the weekend in Arizona with a win over Tulane on Saturday (4-1) before dropping to #14 Arizona on Sunday (2-4).

Triple OT Heartbreaker

Men’s basketball fought for 55 minutes on Saturday but fell short, losing to TCU 102-105.

On the bright side, Baylor students were able to snag another free cupcake thanks to missed free throws. That’s the second game in a row where we’ve gotten cupcakes in a close loss. Quite the consolation prize.

Bear of the Day

