DBR: Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Women’s Basketball Drops Third Straight Game

The #4 ranked Kansas State Wildcats came to Foster on Monday night. After a solid start and going into halftime up 9, the Bears couldn’t hang on and lost 55-58. This is the third conference game the Bears have lost, taking their record this season to 15-3.

Watch List Material

Senior point guard Sarah Andrews has been named as a Top 10 candidate for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

Fourth Place Finish for Women’s Golf

The ladies kicked off the spring season in Arizona, where they finished fourth at the Match in the Desert

Plenty of bright spots ☀️ as the Bears open the spring season at the Match in the Desert!



️: https://t.co/5d4KI55HHx#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) January 23, 2024

Women’s Track Slotted at #16 in USTFCCA Rankings

Our women's team enters the first week of @USTFCCCA rankings in 1⃣6⃣th!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/uYzwPTOsW8 — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 22, 2024

Softball Ranked #19 in Preseason Poll

Get your tickets now to watch the Bears in action at Getterman this season!

Coach Thompson Visits H-Town

Baseball head coach Mitch Thompson was in Houston yesterday for the Baylor First Pitch Luncheon. Only 23 days until baseball is back!

Vibes Are Up!

Baylor volleyball alumni Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley have been added to the roster for the Atlanta Vibe! The Atlanta Vibe is part of the Pro Volleyball Federation, which will have its inaugural season this year.

LeBron James x Baylor Basketball?

LeBron James was sporting Baylor shoes in his game on Sunday night against the Trailblazers. Seems random, but you love to see it I guess.

Brought out the bear claws last night. pic.twitter.com/99JFvv4cx5 — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) January 22, 2024

Bear of the Day

