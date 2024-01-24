DBR: Wednesday, January 24th, 2024

Women’s Basketball Drops Third Straight Game
The #4 ranked Kansas State Wildcats came to Foster on Monday night. After a solid start and going into halftime up 9, the Bears couldn’t hang on and lost 55-58. This is the third conference game the Bears have lost, taking their record this season to 15-3.
What a battle in Foster#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/9MU7568Mqp— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 23, 2024
Watch List Material
Senior point guard Sarah Andrews has been named as a Top 10 candidate for the Nancy Lieberman Award.
One of the best PGs in the country ⛹️♀️ @sarah_T2D— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 23, 2024
️ https://t.co/a8C98veIE8#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/y1YlRJcTRd
Fourth Place Finish for Women’s Golf
The ladies kicked off the spring season in Arizona, where they finished fourth at the Match in the Desert
Plenty of bright spots ☀️ as the Bears open the spring season at the Match in the Desert!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) January 23, 2024
️: https://t.co/5d4KI55HHx#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️
Women’s Track Slotted at #16 in USTFCCA Rankings
Our women's team enters the first week of @USTFCCCA rankings in 1⃣6⃣th!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/uYzwPTOsW8— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 22, 2024
Softball Ranked #19 in Preseason Poll
#SicEm | @USASoftball pic.twitter.com/GYmphgKYcm— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) January 23, 2024
Coach Thompson Visits H-Town
Baseball head coach Mitch Thompson was in Houston yesterday for the Baylor First Pitch Luncheon. Only 23 days until baseball is back!
Thanks for hanging with us, H-Town— Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) January 23, 2024
' rolls on!#SicEm ⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/2jHnLex5Ct
Vibes Are Up!
Baylor volleyball alumni Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley have been added to the roster for the Atlanta Vibe! The Atlanta Vibe is part of the Pro Volleyball Federation, which will have its inaugural season this year.
Baylor ➡️ @AtlantaVibeVB— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) January 23, 2024
They got a great duo! @s_fanning & @yossiana22 are together again!
https://t.co/hC4Wxq7Ckm#SicEm pic.twitter.com/VYosxYmnCy
LeBron James x Baylor Basketball?
LeBron James was sporting Baylor shoes in his game on Sunday night against the Trailblazers. Seems random, but you love to see it I guess.
Brought out the bear claws last night. pic.twitter.com/99JFvv4cx5— SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) January 22, 2024
Bear of the Day
January 20, 2024
Happy Wednesday y’all!
