DBR: Monday, January 22nd, 2024

Baylor Track Has a Good Weekend in Lubbock
First Place
- Nathaniel Ezekiel — 600 yards
Second Place
- De’montray Callis — 60 Meters
- Laurenz Colbert — 200 Meters
- Gary Moore Jr. — Shot Put
- Molly Haywood — Pole Vault
Third Place
- Demar Francis — 200 Meters
- Ellie Hodge — Mile
- Alencia Lentz — Pole Vault
- Victoria Adu — Weight Throw
THE FASTEST 600Y ON A BANKED TRACK IN NCAA HISTORY BELONGS TO @EzekielNathan13‼️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CQ5rwgNDcd— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 20, 2024
Women Win Against UCF
After a couple tough road losses last week, the Bears got back on track with a close win over UCF, 77-74. Sarah Andrews had a double-double (11 points/10 assists), and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs shot a perfect 9-9 from the field.
BEARS SAID NOT IN OUR HOUSE #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/BTBucjkEcs— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 20, 2024
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was in town to watch the game too.
Good to have you in Waco, @brettyormark #SicEm pic.twitter.com/8ZJRhxlUo6— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 20, 2024
Men’s Basketball Loses in Austin
The men lost a tough one on the road Saturday with a last second bucket from Texas.
Final from Austin.#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/npXiUTdRM8— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 20, 2024
Tennis Drops To #6 Florida
The final in Gainesville, Fla.— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 20, 2024
We'll see you this Friday, Jan. 26, in Austin to take on No. 6 Texas!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/50cWCD8rbG
WHITE OUT FOSTER
Tonight is a huge matchup for the Lady Bears as they take on Kansas State, the current #1 team in the Big 12. Get to Foster and wear white as you cheer on the Bears!
COME EARLY⏰— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 22, 2024
BE LOUD
WEAR WHITE!⬜️
SIC 'EM
️https://t.co/t1h3m5CujD#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/aenZS77DBw
Women’s Golf Set to Start the Spring Season
The ladies are in Arizona today, participating in the Match in the Desert.
Ready to get our spring season started tomorrow!— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) January 21, 2024
: https://t.co/6SR11v4wki#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Nathaniel Ezekiel! Ezekiel broke the collegiate record in the 600 yard race on Saturday with a time of 1:07.44!
Baylor's Nathaniel Ezekiel breaks the 600y collegiate record in 1:07.44!pic.twitter.com/IpIwPCk5nq— Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) January 20, 2024
January 18, 2024
