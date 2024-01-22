DBR: Monday, January 22nd, 2024

Baylor Track Has a Good Weekend in Lubbock

First Place

Nathaniel Ezekiel — 600 yards

Second Place

De’montray Callis — 60 Meters

Laurenz Colbert — 200 Meters

Gary Moore Jr. — Shot Put

Molly Haywood — Pole Vault

Third Place

Demar Francis — 200 Meters

Ellie Hodge — Mile

Alencia Lentz — Pole Vault

Victoria Adu — Weight Throw

THE FASTEST 600Y ON A BANKED TRACK IN NCAA HISTORY BELONGS TO @EzekielNathan13‼️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/CQ5rwgNDcd — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 20, 2024

Women Win Against UCF

After a couple tough road losses last week, the Bears got back on track with a close win over UCF, 77-74. Sarah Andrews had a double-double (11 points/10 assists), and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs shot a perfect 9-9 from the field.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was in town to watch the game too.

Men’s Basketball Loses in Austin

The men lost a tough one on the road Saturday with a last second bucket from Texas.

Tennis Drops To #6 Florida

The final in Gainesville, Fla.



We'll see you this Friday, Jan. 26, in Austin to take on No. 6 Texas!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/50cWCD8rbG — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 20, 2024

WHITE OUT FOSTER

Tonight is a huge matchup for the Lady Bears as they take on Kansas State, the current #1 team in the Big 12. Get to Foster and wear white as you cheer on the Bears!

Women’s Golf Set to Start the Spring Season

The ladies are in Arizona today, participating in the Match in the Desert.

Ready to get our spring season started tomorrow!



: https://t.co/6SR11v4wki#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) January 21, 2024

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Nathaniel Ezekiel! Ezekiel broke the collegiate record in the 600 yard race on Saturday with a time of 1:07.44!

Baylor's Nathaniel Ezekiel breaks the 600y collegiate record in 1:07.44!pic.twitter.com/IpIwPCk5nq — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) January 20, 2024

