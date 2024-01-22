 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, January 22nd, 2024

By JennaP23
Baylor Track Has a Good Weekend in Lubbock

First Place

  • Nathaniel Ezekiel — 600 yards

Second Place

  • De’montray Callis — 60 Meters
  • Laurenz Colbert — 200 Meters
  • Gary Moore Jr. — Shot Put
  • Molly Haywood — Pole Vault

Third Place

  • Demar Francis — 200 Meters
  • Ellie Hodge — Mile
  • Alencia Lentz — Pole Vault
  • Victoria Adu — Weight Throw

Women Win Against UCF

After a couple tough road losses last week, the Bears got back on track with a close win over UCF, 77-74. Sarah Andrews had a double-double (11 points/10 assists), and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs shot a perfect 9-9 from the field.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was in town to watch the game too.

Men’s Basketball Loses in Austin

The men lost a tough one on the road Saturday with a last second bucket from Texas.

Tennis Drops To #6 Florida

WHITE OUT FOSTER

Tonight is a huge matchup for the Lady Bears as they take on Kansas State, the current #1 team in the Big 12. Get to Foster and wear white as you cheer on the Bears!

Women’s Golf Set to Start the Spring Season

The ladies are in Arizona today, participating in the Match in the Desert.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Nathaniel Ezekiel! Ezekiel broke the collegiate record in the 600 yard race on Saturday with a time of 1:07.44!

Happy Monday y’all! Have a fantastic week!

