DBR: Tuesday, January 2nd, 2023

Bears Own Austin

The Bears took care of business on Saturday, beating #5 Texas on the road 85-79. After a dominant first quarter, the team fended off Texas’s comeback attempts to get their first conference win of the season and remain undefeated. The ladies will get their turn to christen the new Foster Pavilion on Wednesday, when they host TCU.

The Bears were rewarded for their big win with a big jump in this week’s AP Poll, moving to #6! Other Big 12 teams in the poll this week include Texas (#10), Kansas State (#11), TCU (#23), and West Virginia (#24)

FOSTER TIME

Today is the big day! Tonight will be the first game in the brand-new Foster Pavilion as Baylor men take on Cornell in their final nonconference game this season. There are lots of festivities tonight and tomorrow to celebrate the new arena. Here’s a list of some big matchups we’ll be seeing at Foster this season!

The men’s team got to shoot around in their new home yesterday.

Bernard Crushing It in Buffalo

Former Bear Terrell Bernard is having a stellar showing in his second season with the Buffalo Bills! Bernard is leading the team in tackles with 81 on the season, as well as having 6.5 sacks and 3 interceptions. Good stuff!

Bills LB Terrel Bernard is the first player since 1991 (Eagles LB Seth Joyner) to tally a season with ⬇️



6+ Sacks

3+ Interceptions

3+ Fumble Recoveries



Bernard is also just the fourth player since 1982 to record such a season. pic.twitter.com/g2KNHVWy0Y — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 1, 2024

Baller Bears

Keyonte George had another great game, scoring 21 points against the Heat on Saturday.

Didi Richards also scored 21 points for the Flames on Friday night! Love to see our Baylor alum shine.

Didi Richards is tonight's Player of the Game!



Richards lit up the court helping her team to secure the W #WeAreWNBL #OurTimeIsNow #Basketball pic.twitter.com/JqwcGjGy7o — WNBL (@WNBL) December 29, 2023

Jared Butler tore it up in his G League game on Saturday, earning a double-double with 32 points and 12 assists!

32 PTS 12 AST 12/23 FG@WashWizards two-way signee Jared Butler BALLED OUT to lead the @CapitalCityGoGo to victory! He scored a season-high and had his second game of the year with 10+ assists. pic.twitter.com/wpFsUXoj4k — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 31, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Dree Edwards! Edwards had a fantastic game on Saturday, scoring 18 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and 2 steals. She has made a huge impact for the Bears this season, and it looks like she’s just getting started!

Happy Tuesday, and Happy New Year! Here’s to making 2024 the best year yet. Sic ‘Em!