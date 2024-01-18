DBR: Thursday, January 18th, 2024

Men’s Tennis at #25 in the Polls
Staying at 2⃣5⃣ after week ☝️#SicEm | @ITA_Tennis pic.twitter.com/jEomLO3dsd— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 17, 2024
The men are on the road taking on Arizona State today. Good luck Bears!
Bears for Life
Baylor volleyball alum Tara Wulf got married last weekend, and it was a whole Bear reunion! Head coach Ryan McGuyre was the officiant, and lots of other former teammates were in attendance. So cute!!
It was a Baylor family affair at @TWulffff's wedding!@RyanMcGuyre was the officiant, @_nicolemichelle matron of honor & so many other alumnae in attendance!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) January 17, 2024
Love that expands beyond your playing career #SicEm pic.twitter.com/1CJue2kMQK
Bear of the Day
January 17, 2024
Happy Thursday y’all!
Loading comments...