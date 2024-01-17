DBR: Wednesday, January 17th, 2024

Tough Loss in Manhattan

Men’s basketball lost in overtime against Kansas State last night in a not-too-pretty 68-64 loss.

Men Back in the Top 10

Baylor men’s basketball earned a spot back in the AP Top 10 this week after two big conference wins. The Big 12 has EIGHT teams ranked in the Top 25 this week: Kansas (#3), Houston (#6), Baylor (#9), Oklahoma (#16), TCU (#19), BYU (#20), and Texas Tech (#25).

Academic Weapons

Baylor volleyball had high achievements both on and off the court this season, with a team GPA of 3.44.

Our ladies had a solid fall in the classroom, boasting a 3.44 GPA! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/06C9Ji9QIV — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) January 15, 2024

All-Pro Long Snapper

Baylor alum Ross Matiscik earned a spot on the AP All-Pro roster, becoming the first long snapper in Jags history to earn this honor.

