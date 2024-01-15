 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, January 15th, 2024

By JennaP23
Men’s Basketball Lands MAJOR Recruit

Last night VJ Edgecombe announced his commitment to Baylor! Edgecomb is the #5 prospect in the country for the class of 2024, and he chose Baylor over Duke and Kentucky. This is a HUGE get for the Bears!

Double Dubs for Men’s Tennis

The season started strong as the men’s tennis team earned two wins on Saturday against Abilene Christian (6-1) and Lamar (7-0). Way to go!

Men Defend Foster

Cincinnati was in Waco on Saturday night for another men’s basketball matchup. Foster Pavilion was decked out in gold, and the Bears pulled out a close win, 62-59.

Track Athletes Tear It Up at Texas A&M

The Bears had a great showing in their first meet of the season, with lots of top ten finishes and even a couple broken records!

First Place

  • 60 Meters — De’Montray Callis
  • 60 Meter Hurdles — Demario Prince

Second Place

  • 200 Meters — Demar Francis
  • 800 Meters — Jackie Addy
  • 3,000 Meters — Ellie Hodge
  • 4x400 Meter Relay — Jasmine Gryne, Mariah Ayers, Gontse Morake, Imaobong Uko
  • Long Jump — Alexis Brown
  • Shot Put — Makayla Long, Gary Moore Jr.

Third Place

  • Pole Vault — Molly Haywood
  • Weight Throw — Victoria Adu

Women’s Basketball Drops Another Game

It was a nail biter in Ames on Saturday, but the women dropped to Iowa State 66-63. Last week just wasn’t it for the ladies, but I have faith they’ll get back on track this week.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Alexis Brown! The senior broke the Baylor program record in long jump, with a mark of 21-1.5!

Happy Monday y’all! Have a FANTASTIC week!

