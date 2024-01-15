DBR: Monday, January 15th, 2024

Men’s Basketball Lands MAJOR Recruit

Last night VJ Edgecombe announced his commitment to Baylor! Edgecomb is the #5 prospect in the country for the class of 2024, and he chose Baylor over Duke and Kentucky. This is a HUGE get for the Bears!

VJ Edgecombe committed to Baylor, he announced on ESPN from the Hoophall Classic. The 6'5 wing from the Bahamas is arguably the most explosive athlete in the class. An improving shooter with an outstanding motor and defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/zKkGpHgJkx — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 15, 2024

First look at 2024 Five Star VJ Edgecombe (@vj_edgecombe) in a Baylor uniform: pic.twitter.com/98IDELL73a — Cameron Stuart (@realcamstuart) January 15, 2024

Double Dubs for Men’s Tennis

The season started strong as the men’s tennis team earned two wins on Saturday against Abilene Christian (6-1) and Lamar (7-0). Way to go!

It's a great day to be 2-0 with the boys! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/IrLsxyuV1G — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 14, 2024

Men Defend Foster

Cincinnati was in Waco on Saturday night for another men’s basketball matchup. Foster Pavilion was decked out in gold, and the Bears pulled out a close win, 62-59.

Track Athletes Tear It Up at Texas A&M

The Bears had a great showing in their first meet of the season, with lots of top ten finishes and even a couple broken records!

First Place

60 Meters — De’Montray Callis

60 Meter Hurdles — Demario Prince

Second Place

200 Meters — Demar Francis

800 Meters — Jackie Addy

3,000 Meters — Ellie Hodge

4x400 Meter Relay — Jasmine Gryne, Mariah Ayers, Gontse Morake, Imaobong Uko

Long Jump — Alexis Brown

Shot Put — Makayla Long, Gary Moore Jr.

Third Place

Pole Vault — Molly Haywood

Weight Throw — Victoria Adu

Solid 1st meet for the Bears. Time to make some adjustments and move forward. Top Performers of the meet @gmoorethrows @KxllaP @alexisshentel . 2 School Records, 2 Facility Records, and 2 Wins from these group!!! Sic’em @BaylorTrack pic.twitter.com/NnelnsuMRG — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordBU) January 14, 2024

Women’s Basketball Drops Another Game

It was a nail biter in Ames on Saturday, but the women dropped to Iowa State 66-63. Last week just wasn’t it for the ladies, but I have faith they’ll get back on track this week.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Alexis Brown! The senior broke the Baylor program record in long jump, with a mark of 21-1.5!

THE FIRST BEAR TO CROSS THE 21' MARK INDOOR‼️



Congratulations to @alexisshentel for breaking the program record that stood for 1⃣5⃣ years! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HxxH2JXeUK — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 13, 2024

Happy Monday y’all! Have a FANTASTIC week!