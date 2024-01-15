DBR: Monday, January 15th, 2024

Men’s Basketball Lands MAJOR Recruit
Last night VJ Edgecombe announced his commitment to Baylor! Edgecomb is the #5 prospect in the country for the class of 2024, and he chose Baylor over Duke and Kentucky. This is a HUGE get for the Bears!
VJ Edgecombe committed to Baylor, he announced on ESPN from the Hoophall Classic. The 6'5 wing from the Bahamas is arguably the most explosive athlete in the class. An improving shooter with an outstanding motor and defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/zKkGpHgJkx— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 15, 2024
First look at 2024 Five Star VJ Edgecombe (@vj_edgecombe) in a Baylor uniform: pic.twitter.com/98IDELL73a— Cameron Stuart (@realcamstuart) January 15, 2024
Double Dubs for Men’s Tennis
The season started strong as the men’s tennis team earned two wins on Saturday against Abilene Christian (6-1) and Lamar (7-0). Way to go!
It's a great day to be 2-0 with the boys! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/IrLsxyuV1G— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 14, 2024
Men Defend Foster
Cincinnati was in Waco on Saturday night for another men’s basketball matchup. Foster Pavilion was decked out in gold, and the Bears pulled out a close win, 62-59.
Highlights from last night's win at Foster #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/eWBYP6AS5r— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 14, 2024
Track Athletes Tear It Up at Texas A&M
The Bears had a great showing in their first meet of the season, with lots of top ten finishes and even a couple broken records!
First Place
- 60 Meters — De’Montray Callis
- 60 Meter Hurdles — Demario Prince
Second Place
- 200 Meters — Demar Francis
- 800 Meters — Jackie Addy
- 3,000 Meters — Ellie Hodge
- 4x400 Meter Relay — Jasmine Gryne, Mariah Ayers, Gontse Morake, Imaobong Uko
- Long Jump — Alexis Brown
- Shot Put — Makayla Long, Gary Moore Jr.
Third Place
- Pole Vault — Molly Haywood
- Weight Throw — Victoria Adu
Solid 1st meet for the Bears. Time to make some adjustments and move forward. Top Performers of the meet @gmoorethrows @KxllaP @alexisshentel . 2 School Records, 2 Facility Records, and 2 Wins from these group!!! Sic’em @BaylorTrack pic.twitter.com/NnelnsuMRG— Michael Ford (@MichaelFordBU) January 14, 2024
Women’s Basketball Drops Another Game
It was a nail biter in Ames on Saturday, but the women dropped to Iowa State 66-63. Last week just wasn’t it for the ladies, but I have faith they’ll get back on track this week.
Came down to the wire#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/gTXZz1xTzG— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 13, 2024
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Alexis Brown! The senior broke the Baylor program record in long jump, with a mark of 21-1.5!
THE FIRST BEAR TO CROSS THE 21' MARK INDOOR‼️— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 13, 2024
Congratulations to @alexisshentel for breaking the program record that stood for 1⃣5⃣ years! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/HxxH2JXeUK
