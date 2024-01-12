 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, January 12th, 2024

By JennaP23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 09 BYU at Baylor Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

GO GOLD at Foster!

It’s time to GO GOLD in Foster Pavilion! Wear your gold and get to Waco on Saturday as the men host Cincinnati. Check out Baylor Athletics for tickets, including $15 standing room tickets.

For any students going to the game on Saturday, be sure to grab your Baylor Bear Pit Jersey, modeled here by ODB’s own Will Boles.

Women’s Basketball On the Road Again

It’s time to start the next win streak for Baylor women’s basketball! Tomorrow afternoon they have a big matchup against Iowa State. Tune in to ESPN+ to catch all the action.

Season Opener for Men’s Tennis

Tennis is BACK, and the men are kicking things off with a doubleheader tomorrow, with matches at 12PM and 6PM. There’s lots of giveaways, so get out and support the Bears!

Meet Week for Track & Field

The Bears are down the road in College Station tomorrow for their first meet of the season!

Midseason Transfer for MBB

On Wednesday night, redshirt junior Dantwan Grimes announced he will be entering the transfer portal. Grimes appeared in 12 games this season.

1K for Mr. Sochan

Two seasons into his NBA career and Jeremy Sochan has surpassed the 1,000 career point mark! Our NBA Bears are just too good.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is the mood for the cold front coming through Texas this weekend, yay cold!

Have a great weekend y’all!

