DBR: Thursday, January 11th, 2024

Bears Break the Win Streak

The women dropped a tough one on the road against Kansas last night, losing 87-66. This is the first loss for the Bears this season, but they get a chance to bounce back on Saturday against Iowa State.

Watch Out for Walter!

Freshman phenom Ja’Kobe Walter has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List! The Wooden Award is given to the best college basketball player each year.

The Future is Bright

Baylor basketball is loaded with talent on both teams, and it looks like our future Bears are of the same caliber. Class of 2024 commits Ines Goryanova and Kayla Nelms have both been nominated as McDonald’s All-Americans.

Not to be outdone, Jason Asemota and Robert Wright III were also nominated!

Hall of Famers

Two former Bears have been honored in the inaugural class of the NCEA Hall of Fame! The new Hall of Fame will honor athletes, coaches, and special contributors. Samantha Schaefer is the most decorated rider in Baylor history, competing in Fences and Flats from 2011-2015. Nancy Post was a Baylor grad that helped to bring equestrian to Baylor in 2005, serving as sport administrator as well as taking on leadership roles in the NCEA as a whole. Congrats ladies!

Baylor Legends ➡️ NCEA Legends



Welcome to the NCEA Hall of Fame, Samantha Schaefer and Nancy Post!



Foster Spotlight

Check out this article from Matt Norlander at CBS Sports about the Foster Pavilion!

Baylor—one of CBB's best programs—opted into building a cozier, high-tech arena and will likely see big benefits in going smaller.



