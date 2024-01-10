DBR: Wednesday, January 10th, 2024

Bears Earn Their First Big 12 Win in Foster!
The men handled business last night, winning a battle against BYU 81-72.
Welcome to the @Big12Conference, BYU #SicEm pic.twitter.com/1KNPUACxfV— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 10, 2024
NCAA Team of the Week
After another perfect week of play, including a Top 10 win on the road, the Lady Bears were named NCAA Team of the Week!
Team of the Week: @BaylorWBB— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) January 9, 2024
Was this your pick? #NCAAWBB pic.twitter.com/PPRlMa557B
Women Face Kansas Tonight
This week is a busy one for women’s basketball, kicking off with a road game against Kansas tonight at 6:30. Tune in to ESPN+ to watch as our Bears look to keep their undefeated streak rolling!
Wheels up to Lawrence, KS #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6oy47mXK55— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 9, 2024
Acro & Tumbling Season Coming Soon. . .
Do you miss the Ferrell Center now that we’ve moved into Foster? Fear not, the Ferrell will be back in business soon as the reigning national champion acrobatics and tumbling team returns to action. You can get your tickets NOW for these matchups!
— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 9, 2024
The eight-time national champs are back at the Ferrell Center next month
️ Get your tickets now for the 2024 home slate: https://t.co/70Z5HfqivS#SicEm pic.twitter.com/WdARulc2Oy
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Jalen Bridges! Bridges had a great game last nights, scoring a season-high 25 points.
JB TAKES THE ROOF OFF THIS PLACE #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ESaacEOJ7v— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 10, 2024
Have a great day and Sic Kansas!
