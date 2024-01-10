DBR: Wednesday, January 10th, 2024

Bears Earn Their First Big 12 Win in Foster!

The men handled business last night, winning a battle against BYU 81-72.

NCAA Team of the Week

After another perfect week of play, including a Top 10 win on the road, the Lady Bears were named NCAA Team of the Week!

Women Face Kansas Tonight

This week is a busy one for women’s basketball, kicking off with a road game against Kansas tonight at 6:30. Tune in to ESPN+ to watch as our Bears look to keep their undefeated streak rolling!

Acro & Tumbling Season Coming Soon. . .

Do you miss the Ferrell Center now that we’ve moved into Foster? Fear not, the Ferrell will be back in business soon as the reigning national champion acrobatics and tumbling team returns to action. You can get your tickets NOW for these matchups!





The eight-time national champs are back at the Ferrell Center next month



️ Get your tickets now for the 2024 home slate: https://t.co/70Z5HfqivS#SicEm pic.twitter.com/WdARulc2Oy — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 9, 2024

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Jalen Bridges! Bridges had a great game last nights, scoring a season-high 25 points.

Happy new year!!! pic.twitter.com/vmXKO9Tikp — Todo Dia Ursos (@TodoDiaUrsos) December 31, 2023

Have a great day and Sic Kansas!