DBR: Friday, September 8th, 2023

Volleyball Back in Action
The Bears are in Colorado for the Ram Volleyball Classic this weekend. They’ll face Colorado State tonight at 7PM in the first of three matches this weekend.
Feeling at home with all the green! We face CSU tomorrow night in the Ram Volleyball Classic— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 8, 2023
Soccer Drops One to SMU
It was a close loss last night for Baylor soccer as they lost to SMU 1-2.
Tonight’s final #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/4vaEjXLlt0— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) September 8, 2023
The real winner of the night wasn’t SMU though, it was Ellie the corgi! The queen won the halftime corgi race for the third straight year.
The halftime corgi race never disappoints— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 8, 2023
Time for the Bounce Back
Last week wasn’t a good look, BUT tomorrow is a fresh game and a chance to get things on track. Get to McLane on Saturday morning and Sic Utah!
Next game mentality.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 8, 2023
Men’s Golf Kicks Off A New Season
Saturday morning, men’s golf kicks things off in San Antonio at the Valero Texas Collegiate.
Just one week to go until we kick off the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate!— Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) September 2, 2023
We look forward to welcoming this field of teams to @tpcsanantonio and we’re excited to have @utsamensgolf serve as tournament hosts!
Happy Friday!! Sic Utah!!
