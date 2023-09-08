DBR: Friday, September 8th, 2023

Volleyball Back in Action

The Bears are in Colorado for the Ram Volleyball Classic this weekend. They’ll face Colorado State tonight at 7PM in the first of three matches this weekend.

Feeling at home with all the green! We face CSU tomorrow night in the Ram Volleyball Classic



ℹ️https://t.co/ScoAlCSjDT

https://t.co/QwrthajH4a#SicEm

Soccer Drops One to SMU

It was a close loss last night for Baylor soccer as they lost to SMU 1-2.

The real winner of the night wasn’t SMU though, it was Ellie the corgi! The queen won the halftime corgi race for the third straight year.

The halftime corgi race never disappoints



Congrats to Ellie on capturing that 3-peat at Betty Lou #SicEm pic.twitter.com/SYUbEKP02I — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 8, 2023

Time for the Bounce Back

Last week wasn’t a good look, BUT tomorrow is a fresh game and a chance to get things on track. Get to McLane on Saturday morning and Sic Utah!

Men’s Golf Kicks Off A New Season

Saturday morning, men’s golf kicks things off in San Antonio at the Valero Texas Collegiate.

Just one week to go until we kick off the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate!



We look forward to welcoming this field of teams to @tpcsanantonio and we’re excited to have @utsamensgolf serve as tournament hosts!



Join us for three rounds of competition, September 9-11! No… pic.twitter.com/B3OltNINH5 — Valero Texas Open (@valerotxopen) September 2, 2023

Happy Friday!! Sic Utah!!