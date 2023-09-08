 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, September 8th, 2023

By JennaP23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Texas State at Baylor Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Volleyball Back in Action

The Bears are in Colorado for the Ram Volleyball Classic this weekend. They’ll face Colorado State tonight at 7PM in the first of three matches this weekend.

Soccer Drops One to SMU

It was a close loss last night for Baylor soccer as they lost to SMU 1-2.

The real winner of the night wasn’t SMU though, it was Ellie the corgi! The queen won the halftime corgi race for the third straight year.

Time for the Bounce Back

Last week wasn’t a good look, BUT tomorrow is a fresh game and a chance to get things on track. Get to McLane on Saturday morning and Sic Utah!

Men’s Golf Kicks Off A New Season

Saturday morning, men’s golf kicks things off in San Antonio at the Valero Texas Collegiate.

Happy Friday!! Sic Utah!!

