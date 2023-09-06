DBR: Wednesday, September 6th, 2023

Volleyball Takes a Trip To SMU

Tonight Baylor volleyball looks to keep the momentum going as they take on SMU. Admission is free, so if you’re in the DFW area get out and support the Bears!

Who's ready for some Wednesday night volleyball? ‍♀️ Come see us tomorrow night, DFW Baylor fam!



7pm • at SMU •

ℹ️https://t.co/ScoAlCSjDT

#SicEm — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 6, 2023

ATTENTION CORGI OWNERS

Do you have a corgi? Are you able to make it to the soccer game tomorrow night? Be sure to sign up for the corgi race at the Baylor soccer game!

#SicEm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 5, 2023

Co-Defensive Player of the Week!!

Junior transfer Manuela Bibinbe earned co-defensive player of the week for the Big 12 conference after a spectacular performance against Rice last week, where she had 7 blocks.

ITA National Preseason Rankings

The preseason tennis rankings are here, and two Bears made it in the Top 100 for Singles: Isabella Harvison and Miska Kadleckova. Congrats ladies!

The men also had lots of representation in the preseason polls!

#SicEm — Baylor Men's Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) September 5, 2023

Bigger than Basketball

Baylor basketball players Langston Love and Jayden Nunn were baptized on Saturday morning! Super cool to see!!

Bear of the Day

