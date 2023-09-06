DBR: Wednesday, September 6th, 2023

Volleyball Takes a Trip To SMU
Tonight Baylor volleyball looks to keep the momentum going as they take on SMU. Admission is free, so if you’re in the DFW area get out and support the Bears!
Who's ready for some Wednesday night volleyball? ♀️ Come see us tomorrow night, DFW Baylor fam!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 6, 2023
7pm • at SMU •
ℹ️https://t.co/ScoAlCSjDT
https://t.co/ndZgRWaoUE#SicEm pic.twitter.com/N5bQLll9KT
ATTENTION CORGI OWNERS
Do you have a corgi? Are you able to make it to the soccer game tomorrow night? Be sure to sign up for the corgi race at the Baylor soccer game!
Don't wait - spots are filling up fast for Thursday's halftime corgi race! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/J9dsg48xE8— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 5, 2023
Co-Defensive Player of the Week!!
Junior transfer Manuela Bibinbe earned co-defensive player of the week for the Big 12 conference after a spectacular performance against Rice last week, where she had 7 blocks.
BIG-TIME BLOCKER BIBINBE! @BibinbeRuth earns Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors after helping hold Rice to a .007 hitting %!— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 5, 2023
https://t.co/7F6zxIw5bc#SicEm @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/TJThXU1Han
ITA National Preseason Rankings
The preseason tennis rankings are here, and two Bears made it in the Top 100 for Singles: Isabella Harvison and Miska Kadleckova. Congrats ladies!
We've got 2️⃣ Bears in the @ITA_Tennis Preseason Rankings! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/mP6J0ig10Z— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) September 5, 2023
The men also had lots of representation in the preseason polls!
There's 6⃣ spots held by the Bears in the @ITA_Tennis preseason rankings with Teddy & Big Z at 3⃣ in doubles! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/fPDHhgFfm9— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) September 5, 2023
Bigger than Basketball
Baylor basketball players Langston Love and Jayden Nunn were baptized on Saturday morning! Super cool to see!!
A Special Weekend as @lhlv4 and @nunn_jayden got Baptized!!— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) September 5, 2023
Winning that LASTS! #JOY pic.twitter.com/ytZDZTN7s6
Bear of the Day
September 5, 2023
Happy Wednesday y’all! Halfway through the week!
Loading comments...