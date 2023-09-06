 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Wednesday, September 6th, 2023

By JennaP23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Texas State at Baylor Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Volleyball Takes a Trip To SMU

Tonight Baylor volleyball looks to keep the momentum going as they take on SMU. Admission is free, so if you’re in the DFW area get out and support the Bears!

ATTENTION CORGI OWNERS

Do you have a corgi? Are you able to make it to the soccer game tomorrow night? Be sure to sign up for the corgi race at the Baylor soccer game!

Co-Defensive Player of the Week!!

Junior transfer Manuela Bibinbe earned co-defensive player of the week for the Big 12 conference after a spectacular performance against Rice last week, where she had 7 blocks.

ITA National Preseason Rankings

The preseason tennis rankings are here, and two Bears made it in the Top 100 for Singles: Isabella Harvison and Miska Kadleckova. Congrats ladies!

The men also had lots of representation in the preseason polls!

Bigger than Basketball

Baylor basketball players Langston Love and Jayden Nunn were baptized on Saturday morning! Super cool to see!!

Bear of the Day

Happy Wednesday y’all! Halfway through the week!

