DBR: Tuesday, September 5th, 2023

Big Top-20 Win for Volleyball!

The Ferrell Center was the place to be on Friday night as Baylor beat Rice 3-1! It was a great showing for the Bears as they earned their first win of the season. After the win on Friday, the Bears moved up two spots in the AVCA Poll, coming in at #14 this week.

Stiiiiill thinking about this crowd & this match! ️HIGHLIGHTS#SicEm pic.twitter.com/StfJCDxFKD — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 4, 2023

Soccer Gets Another Dub on the Road

Baylor soccer is on fire, beating Butler 2-0 on the road Sunday!

Cross Country Runs Well on the Road

At the first meet of the season, Baylor women took the team win! There were also lots of top finishers from both the men’s and women’s teams. Great work!

4⃣ Bears the top 10 gives our women's squad the WIN in tonight's UIW Twilight! ‍♀️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ARH0JZiHGg — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) September 2, 2023

Football Flops in Season Opener

After lots of preseason excitement, things fell flat on Saturday for the Bears as they lost 42-31 against Texas State. Blake Shapen sustained an MCL injury during the game and will be out for the next 2-3 weeks. Let’s hope the coaches and players can turn things around as Utah comes to town on Saturday.

Bears of the Day

Indy and Belle got their very own Baylor Line Jerseys!! They are the cutest ever!!