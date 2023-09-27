DBR: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE IS HERE!!
The Big 12 Conference announced the schedule for the upcoming season! Highlights from the men’s schedule include a big finish to the regular season with a home matchup against Kansas on Saturday, March 2nd and another huge home game 48 hours later when Texas comes to town on March 4th.
The women have an action-packed home slate as well, starting off with two in-state matchups against TCU and Houston in January.
A historic season starts soon
Foster Pavilion Games Slated to Start in Early January
Baylor Athletics has given us an official projected date for the first games in Foster Pavilion! The men christen the new stadium on January 2nd with a non-conference game against Cornell, and the women take the court the next day against TCU. Exciting times!
Projected Opening Dates at Foster Pavilion Announced ⬇️
Volleyball Holds Steady in the Polls
It’s another week at #18 in the AVCA Poll for the Bears. They’ll look to get a win this weekend at Iowa State.
Equestrian Slots in At #7 in NCEA Poll
