DBR: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

The Big 12 Conference announced the schedule for the upcoming season! Highlights from the men’s schedule include a big finish to the regular season with a home matchup against Kansas on Saturday, March 2nd and another huge home game 48 hours later when Texas comes to town on March 4th.

Our 2023-2024 schedule is here ️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) September 26, 2023

The women have an action-packed home slate as well, starting off with two in-state matchups against TCU and Houston in January.

Foster Pavilion Games Slated to Start in Early January

Baylor Athletics has given us an official projected date for the first games in Foster Pavilion! The men christen the new stadium on January 2nd with a non-conference game against Cornell, and the women take the court the next day against TCU. Exciting times!

Volleyball Holds Steady in the Polls

It’s another week at #18 in the AVCA Poll for the Bears. They’ll look to get a win this weekend at Iowa State.

We'll take it. Third straight week at #18 in the AVCA poll! Eyes up, keep climbing ‍♀️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ZhijY1R8VC — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 25, 2023

Equestrian Slots in At #7 in NCEA Poll

