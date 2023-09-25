DBR: Monday, September 25th, 2023

MBB Represents at McLane

We had some former Bears in the house on Saturday night! Always great to see our pros come back home.

Always an honor to have our guys back in the 254! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/1pD4KmiiC9 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) September 25, 2023

Our freshmen Miro Little and JaKobe Walter also got a chance to run the line!

Loved watching ⁦@MiroLittle23⁩ and ⁦@JaKobeWalter1⁩ run the Baylor Line! One of the Best Baylor Traditions!! pic.twitter.com/k9QQV0FT5B — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) September 24, 2023

Tennis MVP

Freshman Louis Bowden had an excellent performance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this weekend and earned Big 12 Team MVP!

His first, but certainly not his last.



Louis Bowden has been named the Team Big 12 MVP at the Big 12/SEC Challenge -- his 1⃣st collegiate tournament!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/JWC6to9E3h — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) September 24, 2023

Football Loses to UT

It was another less-than-stellar performance from the Bears on Saturday as they lost to Texas 38-6.

Volleyball Loses to BYU

It was a tough matchup on the road for #18 Baylor, and they lost 3-0 to #10 BYU.

We'll get back in the lab and face ISU on the road next weekend⏩#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Ttc4BlNhkB — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 23, 2023

Soccer Loses To #25 Texas Tech

TERREL. BERNARD.

Terrel Bernard had another fantastic week for the Bills with two sacks, five solo tackles, an interception, AND a fumble recovery. He’s absolutely killing it!!

What A Day @TerrelBernard_2 ❕



The former Big 12 Champion is the 1st @NFL player to record 2 sacks, an INT & a fumble recovery in a single game, since Brian Urlacher in 2007@BUFootball @BuffaloBills



| CBS #BUFvsWAS | pic.twitter.com/JSryPw6vk5 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 24, 2023

Bear of the Day

