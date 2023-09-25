DBR: Monday, September 25th, 2023

MBB Represents at McLane
We had some former Bears in the house on Saturday night! Always great to see our pros come back home.
Always an honor to have our guys back in the 254! #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/1pD4KmiiC9— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) September 25, 2023
Our freshmen Miro Little and JaKobe Walter also got a chance to run the line!
Loved watching @MiroLittle23 and @JaKobeWalter1 run the Baylor Line! One of the Best Baylor Traditions!! pic.twitter.com/k9QQV0FT5B— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) September 24, 2023
Tennis MVP
Freshman Louis Bowden had an excellent performance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this weekend and earned Big 12 Team MVP!
His first, but certainly not his last.— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) September 24, 2023
Louis Bowden has been named the Team Big 12 MVP at the Big 12/SEC Challenge -- his 1⃣st collegiate tournament!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/JWC6to9E3h
Football Loses to UT
It was another less-than-stellar performance from the Bears on Saturday as they lost to Texas 38-6.
September 24, 2023
Volleyball Loses to BYU
It was a tough matchup on the road for #18 Baylor, and they lost 3-0 to #10 BYU.
We'll get back in the lab and face ISU on the road next weekend⏩#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Ttc4BlNhkB— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 23, 2023
Soccer Loses To #25 Texas Tech
Final from Waco #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/G5AjuAnq49— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) September 24, 2023
TERREL. BERNARD.
Terrel Bernard had another fantastic week for the Bills with two sacks, five solo tackles, an interception, AND a fumble recovery. He’s absolutely killing it!!
What A Day @TerrelBernard_2 ❕— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 24, 2023
The former Big 12 Champion is the 1st @NFL player to record 2 sacks, an INT & a fumble recovery in a single game, since Brian Urlacher in 2007@BUFootball @BuffaloBills
| CBS #BUFvsWAS | pic.twitter.com/JSryPw6vk5
Bear of the Day
September 23, 2023
Happy Monday y’all!
