DBR: Monday, September 25th, 2023

By JennaP23
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

MBB Represents at McLane

We had some former Bears in the house on Saturday night! Always great to see our pros come back home.

Our freshmen Miro Little and JaKobe Walter also got a chance to run the line!

Tennis MVP

Freshman Louis Bowden had an excellent performance in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this weekend and earned Big 12 Team MVP!

Football Loses to UT

It was another less-than-stellar performance from the Bears on Saturday as they lost to Texas 38-6.

Volleyball Loses to BYU

It was a tough matchup on the road for #18 Baylor, and they lost 3-0 to #10 BYU.

Soccer Loses To #25 Texas Tech

TERREL. BERNARD.

Terrel Bernard had another fantastic week for the Bills with two sacks, five solo tackles, an interception, AND a fumble recovery. He’s absolutely killing it!!

Bear of the Day

Happy Monday y’all!

