DBR: Friday, September 23rd, 2023

Soccer Loses to #6 BYU

Basketball Media Day!

Baylor+ is Live

The long-anticipated Baylor+ is finally live. ODB will have an article dropping soon detailing what all Baylor+ has to offer, but in the meantime you can get a free seven-day trial if you want to check it out yourself.

HORNS DOWN WEEKEND!

It’s time to Sic Texas tomorrow!! Here’s the gameday timeline for Saturday, GET TO MCLANE!!

This is probably the last matchup between Baylor and Texas for a while. Check out this awesome look back at this rivalry over the years by Cody Orr!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Alicia Andrew! Andrew had a PERFECT GAME against Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, going 10-10 as middle blocker.

Tied a school record for a 3set match, set in 2013



SHE'S THAT BEAR! ALICIA ANDREW! #SicEm @NCAAVolleyball @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/L2AQMFHIvD — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 20, 2023

Happy Friday everyone!! Sic UT!!