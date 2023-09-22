DBR: Friday, September 23rd, 2023

Soccer Loses to #6 BYU
Final #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/o4Uoj53DIw— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) September 22, 2023
Basketball Media Day!
Camera ready #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/5Pl0UsVaPn— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) September 21, 2023
Baylor+ is Live
The long-anticipated Baylor+ is finally live. ODB will have an article dropping soon detailing what all Baylor+ has to offer, but in the meantime you can get a free seven-day trial if you want to check it out yourself.
A platform for Baylor fans everywhere.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 21, 2023
Subscribe to @BaylorPlus: https://t.co/FJfPMRL6NM#SicEm pic.twitter.com/4CIv94lcyo
HORNS DOWN WEEKEND!
It’s time to Sic Texas tomorrow!! Here’s the gameday timeline for Saturday, GET TO MCLANE!!
Game 4⃣ Timeline— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 21, 2023
Gameday Guide: https://t.co/VP0BjlmF7h#SicEm pic.twitter.com/VDjNtWMLzo
This is probably the last matchup between Baylor and Texas for a while. Check out this awesome look back at this rivalry over the years by Cody Orr!
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Alicia Andrew! Andrew had a PERFECT GAME against Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday, going 10-10 as middle blocker.
Tied a school record for a 3set match, set in 2013— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 20, 2023
SHE'S THAT BEAR! ALICIA ANDREW! #SicEm @NCAAVolleyball @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/L2AQMFHIvD
September 20, 2023
Happy Friday everyone!! Sic UT!!
Loading comments...