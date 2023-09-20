DBR: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

BAYLOR SWEEEEEEPPPPPP
Volleyball took care of business last night, sweeping Stephen F. Austin 3-0!
Went in, gotter done. How sweep it was!▶️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ruj4pGKBmM— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 20, 2023
Rookie of the Week X 2
This isn’t déjà vu, Kyndal Stowers has done it again! For the second straight week, Stowers has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.
KYNDAL STOWERS— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 19, 2023
https://t.co/e1cZCXnz1L#SicEm @KyndalStowers pic.twitter.com/Qu0Nl953ZY
