DBR: Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

By JennaP23
/ new
Baylor Athletics

BAYLOR SWEEEEEEPPPPPP

Volleyball took care of business last night, sweeping Stephen F. Austin 3-0!

Rookie of the Week X 2

This isn’t déjà vu, Kyndal Stowers has done it again! For the second straight week, Stowers has been named Big 12 Rookie of the Week.

Bear of the Day

Happy Wednesday y’all! Halfway through the week!

