DBR: Monday, September 18th, 2023

Football Finishes Strong in Rainy Day Game

The Bears earned their first win of the 2023 season on Saturday with a 30-7 win over Long Island. Baylor didn’t dominate as much as we may have hoped, BUT a win is a win! Let’s hope the Bears can get some mojo and come ready to battle against Texas next week.

Volleyball Wins Another Top 20 Matchup

The Ferrell Center was the place to be Friday night as #18 Baylor faced #19 Ohio State. Baylor dominated the first two sets, but Ohio State put up a fight, winning two sets and sending the game to a final fifth set. Baylor finished strong and put it away, winning 3-2!

Soccer Beats UTSA

Yesterday soccer got back on track with a 1-0 win against UTSA!

Golf Finishes Strong in Illini Invitational

After getting rained out on Sunday, Baylor men’s golf finished tied for seventh at the Illini Invitational.

️ Rain washes out the final round, but not our strong showing at the Fighting Illini Invitational ️



: https://t.co/83bNYI8L0K#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 17, 2023

Collen Fam Runs the Line

Women’s basketball head coach Nicki Collen ran the Baylor Line with her son Connor for Family Weekend! It’s super cool to have the Collen twins at Baylor this year, and of course Nicki killed it on the Line.

We’ve had a few guests run the Baylor Line this season, with RGIII and his wife Grete running last week and Nicki Collen running this week. Who do you think should be the next Baylor legend to run the line?

Poll Who should run the Baylor Line next? Coach Scott Drew

Indy & Belle

President Linda Livingstone

MattIsBear vote view results 23% Coach Scott Drew (10 votes)

52% Indy & Belle (22 votes)

4% President Linda Livingstone (2 votes)

19% MattIsBear (8 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

Bernard Shows Out on Sunday!

Baylor alum Terrel Bernard has been crushing it the last two weeks for the Buffalo Bills. After earning a starting spot this season, Bernard currently leads the Bills in tackles with 7 solo tackles and 10 assists through two games. He also snagged his first career interception against the Raiders yesterday!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is freshman running back Dawson Pendergrass! Pendergrass had a great game Saturday, rushing for 111 yards and one touchdown. Pendergrass is a hard runner and really fights to finish forward. Lots of promise from the freshman!

And our wildlife Bears of the Day pay homage to everyone who stuck it out through the weather delay at McLane on Saturday. Y’all are real for that.

Happy Monday! Have a great week and Sic ‘Em Bears!