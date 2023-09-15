DBR: Friday, September 15th, 2023

WHITE OUT AT FERRELL
Tonight is ANOTHER Top 20 matchup at the Ferrell Center! Wear white and get to the Ferrell Center as Baylor hosts #19 Ohio State. Sic ‘Em!
What if you wore white and pulled up to Ferrell tomorrow night at 7pm? What then?#SicEm https://t.co/8eC4MVnsly— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2023
Men’s Golf Starts Illini Invitational
Ready to test ourselves against the best at the Fighting Illini Invitational!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 14, 2023
: https://t.co/X23JOwXj6m#SicEm ⛳️ ️
Soccer Drops First Conference Game
The Bears couldn’t keep up with Texas last night, dropping the game 0-4.
Final from Waco#SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/gdtZzMYPjm— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) September 15, 2023
Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced!
It’s official! We have the full non-conference schedule for the 2023 WBB season. Mark your calendars and get ready to fill the Ferrell for the final time!
We’ve got what you want— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) September 14, 2023
️ https://t.co/2cYEddr3vC
https://t.co/ii0y8aYhUz
️ 254-710-1000#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/1usDJX3Hvh
Men’s Basketball Loading. . .
We got a sneak peek of some media day content for the upcoming MBB season!!
#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ReZefWJhHG— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) September 14, 2023
Another Saturday, Another Football Game
It’s the final non-conference game of the season for the Bears as they host Long Island tomorrow morning at 11AM. Get to McLane and cheer on Baylor!!
Another opportunity at home— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 11, 2023
#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/48yyiPDm5m
Bear of the Day
September 14, 2023
Happy Friday! Have a great weekend and Sic Long Island!
