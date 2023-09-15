DBR: Friday, September 15th, 2023

WHITE OUT AT FERRELL

Tonight is ANOTHER Top 20 matchup at the Ferrell Center! Wear white and get to the Ferrell Center as Baylor hosts #19 Ohio State. Sic ‘Em!

What if you wore white and pulled up to Ferrell tomorrow night at 7pm? What then?#SicEm https://t.co/8eC4MVnsly — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2023

Men’s Golf Starts Illini Invitational

Ready to test ourselves against the best at the Fighting Illini Invitational!



: https://t.co/X23JOwXj6m#SicEm ⛳️ ️ — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 14, 2023

Soccer Drops First Conference Game

The Bears couldn’t keep up with Texas last night, dropping the game 0-4.

Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced!

It’s official! We have the full non-conference schedule for the 2023 WBB season. Mark your calendars and get ready to fill the Ferrell for the final time!

Men’s Basketball Loading. . .

We got a sneak peek of some media day content for the upcoming MBB season!!

Another Saturday, Another Football Game

It’s the final non-conference game of the season for the Bears as they host Long Island tomorrow morning at 11AM. Get to McLane and cheer on Baylor!!

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday! Have a great weekend and Sic Long Island!