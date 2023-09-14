 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Thursday, September 14th, 2023

By willdb26
/ new
NCAA Football: Utah at Baylor Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Freshmen! We Need YOU!

The capacity limit has been lifted! That means the line can go back to its full, pre-covid glory. It takes an army to make that happen. Everyone counts!

Volleyball Drops One at Home

In a tough top-20 matchup against Wazzu, our ladies lost 1-3 in the Ferrell.

Good Luck to Our Pro Ladies!

We have multiple Lady Bears representing us in the WNBA playoffs this post-season. Good luck!!!

The Future is Bright

Check out these crazy stats some of our commits put up in their high school games this past week.

Happy Thursday BaylorNation. Sic ‘em Bears

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...