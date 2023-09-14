DBR: Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Freshmen! We Need YOU!

The capacity limit has been lifted! That means the line can go back to its full, pre-covid glory. It takes an army to make that happen. Everyone counts!

️ Hey freshmen!



YOU can run every Baylor Line this season! Arrive early and secure your place to take the field. You’re the difference.



Thank you to all students that have come and brought the energy the last two weeks.



See you Saturday #SicEm pic.twitter.com/OWYm8d67N8 pic.twitter.com/FikhVaOAti — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 13, 2023

Volleyball Drops One at Home

In a tough top-20 matchup against Wazzu, our ladies lost 1-3 in the Ferrell.

Not our night, but another top-20 fight on Friday #SicEm pic.twitter.com/ivQE4ef0lN — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 14, 2023

Good Luck to Our Pro Ladies!

We have multiple Lady Bears representing us in the WNBA playoffs this post-season. Good luck!!!

The Future is Bright

Check out these crazy stats some of our commits put up in their high school games this past week.

#Baylor Commit Highlights Week 3



Joseph Dodds (@itsJoseph_5) 203 yards 4 TDs



Koltin Sieracki's Offense Goes for 550 yards and 55 points



Kyler Beaty 136 yards 2 TDs



Brock Jackson 3 TFLs and a Sack⭐️



Kris Wokomah 11 tackles⚡️



Full Story : https://t.co/d5tZ87rknp pic.twitter.com/hG62u508EE — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) September 13, 2023

Happy Thursday BaylorNation. Sic ‘em Bears