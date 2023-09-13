DBR: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Student Night at the Ferrell Center
Tonight is ANOTHER Top 20 matchup for Baylor volleyball. At 7PM they host #13 Washington State for a big game at the Ferrell Center. It’s student night, so if you’re a current Baylor student get to the Ferrell for pizza and giveaways!
We've got another top-20 matchup at the Ferrell for @BaylorVBall
STUDENT NIGHT: featuring free pizza, prizes, and admission!
Women’s Golf in 11th Place After Day 2
Two days into competition at The Annika Intercollegiate and the Bears are sitting in 11th place. They’ll look to move up tomorrow in the final round of play.
The Bears settle into 11th after day two at the @ANNIKA_Fdn Intercollegiate— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) September 12, 2023
Off Night Interview
Do you miss Davion Mitchell? Of course you do! Check out this video of him and Tweety Carter talking Baylor basketball and NBA.
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Kyndal Stowers. Stowers is a freshman outside hitter that has been killing it for Baylor volleyball so far this season! This week she was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week AND Offensive Player of the Week!
TWO-FER! Stowers is that Bear— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 12, 2023
First in Big 12 since 2021
First from BU since 2017
September 12, 2023
