DBR: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Student Night at the Ferrell Center

Tonight is ANOTHER Top 20 matchup for Baylor volleyball. At 7PM they host #13 Washington State for a big game at the Ferrell Center. It’s student night, so if you’re a current Baylor student get to the Ferrell for pizza and giveaways!

Back at home tomorrow night!



We've got another top-20 matchup at the Ferrell for @BaylorVBall



STUDENT NIGHT: featuring free pizza, prizes, and admission!



https://t.co/pUTnxWPuGx#SicEm pic.twitter.com/VWZqmPdPCf — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 12, 2023

Women’s Golf in 11th Place After Day 2

Two days into competition at The Annika Intercollegiate and the Bears are sitting in 11th place. They’ll look to move up tomorrow in the final round of play.

Off Night Interview

Do you miss Davion Mitchell? Of course you do! Check out this video of him and Tweety Carter talking Baylor basketball and NBA.

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Kyndal Stowers. Stowers is a freshman outside hitter that has been killing it for Baylor volleyball so far this season! This week she was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week AND Offensive Player of the Week!

TWO-FER! Stowers is that Bear



First in Big 12 since 2021

First from BU since 2017



https://t.co/hJQ1YaE9kQ#SicEm @KyndalStowers pic.twitter.com/rGQ44eOfgj — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 12, 2023

