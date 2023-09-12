DBR: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

Men’s Golf Finishes Third
Baylor ended up with a top three place in the Valero Texas Collegiate to kick off the season.
A strong showing to start the season for our squad!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 11, 2023
: https://t.co/BKmMA5v0JV
Volleyball Lands at #18 in AVCA Poll
Baylor dropped a few spots in this week’s AVCA Poll despite going 3-0 on the week. Other Big 12 schools in the Top 25 include Texas (#6), BYU (#12), Kansas (#20), Houston (#22), and Iowa State (#23).
Work is never done. Let's keep at it! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/JYfc5VQfjS— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 11, 2023
Foster Pavilion Progress
Things are continuing to be put into place at Foster Pavilion, including this panel with signatures from men’s and women’s players.
Forever a part of Foster Pavilion.@BaylorWBB and @BaylorMBB's signatures will live inside the lobby of the development center and future home of Baylor Basketball.#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/86FGYxsYqT— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 11, 2023
Construction Update: September 2023— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 11, 2023
Foster Pavilion#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/rXN1jdv0YQ
NIGHT GAME NEXT WEEK!
Game times have been announced for next week, and we have a 6:30PM kickoff time for Texas! The sun will be setting, the weather will be cooler, and the Bears will hopefully be playing better, so get your tickets and get to McLane!!
Game Time Set for Texas #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/ewFxdGvsAi— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 11, 2023
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Kyler Jordan! Jordan is a redshirt freshman, and he snagged his first career interception last week against Utah. Besides the interception, Jordan also had four tackles in the game.
First career interception for @kylerdjordan #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/p7qotYhVsJ— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 11, 2023
