DBR: Tuesday, September 12th, 2023

By JennaP23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Utah at Baylor Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Men’s Golf Finishes Third

Baylor ended up with a top three place in the Valero Texas Collegiate to kick off the season.

Volleyball Lands at #18 in AVCA Poll

Baylor dropped a few spots in this week’s AVCA Poll despite going 3-0 on the week. Other Big 12 schools in the Top 25 include Texas (#6), BYU (#12), Kansas (#20), Houston (#22), and Iowa State (#23).

Foster Pavilion Progress

Things are continuing to be put into place at Foster Pavilion, including this panel with signatures from men’s and women’s players.

NIGHT GAME NEXT WEEK!

Game times have been announced for next week, and we have a 6:30PM kickoff time for Texas! The sun will be setting, the weather will be cooler, and the Bears will hopefully be playing better, so get your tickets and get to McLane!!

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Kyler Jordan! Jordan is a redshirt freshman, and he snagged his first career interception last week against Utah. Besides the interception, Jordan also had four tackles in the game.

Have a great Tuesday y’all!

