DBR: Monday, September 11th, 2023

Soccer Bounces Back with Big Win at Home!
After an offensively-lacking loss on Thursday night, Baylor soccer came out strong yesterday, dominating Abilene Christian 7-0. Ashley Merrill led the Bears in scoring with 3 goals!
DOMINATE #SicEm | #depthB4height
Volleyball Takes Care of Business on the Road
Volleyball had a fantastic trip to Colorado, going 3-0 on the weekend with big wins against Colorado State (3-0), Bowling Green (3-1), and Pacific (3-0). Coach Ryan McGuyre coached his 182nd win at Baylor, earning him the title of winningest coach in Baylor volleyball history. Congrats!
With the win, Ryan McGuyre is now the all-time winningest coach in Baylor volleyball history! #SicEm
Men’s Golf in Good Position
Heading into the final round of play this morning, Baylor men’s golf is sitting pretty in second place, only one shot behind TCU.
The s surge into second on a Sunday in San Antonio!
: https://t.co/kTV1jcoO2G#SicEm ⛳️ ️ | @ValeroTXOpen
Women’s Golf Tees Off in Minnesota
It’s the women’s turn on the course today as they begin The Annika Intercollegiate.
Let's get this season started, right!
️: https://t.co/yC0mOnOSN3#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ | @ANNIKA_Fdn
Hurd Center Now Open!
The new Hurd Welcome Center was officially opened on Friday. If you haven’t been yet, be sure to check it out next time you’re in Waco. It’s the giant spaceship you’ll see from I-35, you can’t miss it.
It's officially official -- the Mark & Paula Hurd Welcome Center is now open! ✂️
Thanks to everyone whose generosity made this new facility possible!
Football Falls to Utah
While the Bears looked much better than last week, their efforts weren’t enough to get the win over Utah. After being in control for most of the game, the Bears couldn’t put the game away and lost 20-13.
Together.
Let's play some football.
#SicEm
NFL Bears!
Week 1 NFL action is almost complete, and lots of former Bears made their return to the field. Tonight Terrel Bernard is starting for the Buffalo Bills in Monday Night Football! We love our NFL Bears!
Week 1 of the @NFL season is underway! #SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Tyler Isgrig! Isgrig is a sophomore forward in her first season with the Bears after transferring from TCU. Check out her goal from last night!
GO BEARS#SicEm | #depthB4height
September 9, 2023
Happy Monday everyone! Have a great week!
