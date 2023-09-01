DBR: Friday, September 1st, 2023

SOCCER DUBS
The Bears took care of business last night, defeating Louisiana Tech in a decisive 3-0 victory. Great way to kick things off at Betty Lou this season!
Feels good to be home #SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/4dEsjUlWHe— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 1, 2023
Top 20 Matchup at the Ferrell TONIGHT!
At 7PM tonight, Baylor volleyball has their season opener, facing #18 Rice. Get to the Ferrell and support the Bears!
Welcome back to Bear Country.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 31, 2023
It’s GAMEDAY in Waco! #SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/FYacYEZJVp
Cross Country Starts Competition
Tonight is the first cross country meet of the season! Baylor is in San Antonio for the UIW Twilight.
Ready to run with this crew tomorrow!— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) August 31, 2023
UIW Twilight
️ Friday, Sept. 1
⏰ 8:50 p.m. / 9:15 p.m.
San Antonio, Texas#SicEm pic.twitter.com/YiwIw2ZJiu
It’s GAMEDAY EVE!
Tomorrow is the big day! At 6PM Baylor takes on Texas State for the first game of the 2023 college football season! Get to McLane!!
Soon... #SicEm || @BUFootball pic.twitter.com/032TY0EZTn— Baylor University (@Baylor) September 1, 2023
Be sure to drink lots of water in preparation for tomorrow!
Coming to a stadium near you— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 30, 2023
The hero we all need in these scorching times.#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/QY3RZvvd1G
Bear of the Day
August 31, 2023
Happy Friday everyone!! SIC TEXAS STATE!!
