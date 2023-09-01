DBR: Friday, September 1st, 2023

SOCCER DUBS

The Bears took care of business last night, defeating Louisiana Tech in a decisive 3-0 victory. Great way to kick things off at Betty Lou this season!

Top 20 Matchup at the Ferrell TONIGHT!

At 7PM tonight, Baylor volleyball has their season opener, facing #18 Rice. Get to the Ferrell and support the Bears!

Cross Country Starts Competition

Tonight is the first cross country meet of the season! Baylor is in San Antonio for the UIW Twilight.

Ready to run with this crew tomorrow!



UIW Twilight

️ Friday, Sept. 1

⏰ 8:50 p.m. / 9:15 p.m.

San Antonio, Texas#SicEm pic.twitter.com/YiwIw2ZJiu — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) August 31, 2023

It’s GAMEDAY EVE!

Tomorrow is the big day! At 6PM Baylor takes on Texas State for the first game of the 2023 college football season! Get to McLane!!

Be sure to drink lots of water in preparation for tomorrow!

Coming to a stadium near you



The hero we all need in these scorching times.#SicEm | #ThisIsBearCountry pic.twitter.com/QY3RZvvd1G — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 30, 2023

Bear of the Day

Happy Friday everyone!! SIC TEXAS STATE!!