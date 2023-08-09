DBR: Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

It’s Been Fun, Now It’s Time for Games
After lots of sightseeing, both the men’s and women’s squads got to work with scrimmages today! The men had a great showing, and Ja’Kobe Walter was a scoring machine, dropping 28 points.
28 pts to lead the Bears tonight @JaKobeWalter1 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/UTxjTyycbl— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 8, 2023
The ladies had their first scrimmage too, you love to see it.
Basketball is (almost) back‼️#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6ZPvHADshA— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 8, 2023
Volleyball Back At It
Day 1 of practice is in the books for Baylor Volleyball!
That’s a wrap on day 1 #SicEm @Big12Conference @NCAAVolleyball pic.twitter.com/Mguq8NRpwf— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) August 9, 2023
ODB Anniversary!!
One year ago today was my first ever DBR! The past year writing for OurDailyBears has been SO much fun! I like to think I’ve gotten better at these over the years, but regardless it has been SUCH A FUN YEAR getting to learn from the other ODB contributors and all y’all readers!
Here’s my favorite thing MattisBear has ever said to me. Contrary to some claims, I assure you this is NOT photoshopped.
Bear of the Day
Today’s bear is the cinnamon bear! It’s a subspecies of the american black bear, named for its reddish brown fur pic.twitter.com/YZXbfNTux2— bears! (@YouLoveBears) August 7, 2023
Happy Wednesday everyone! It’s been a pleasure writing DBRs for a year, here’s to Year 2!
