DBR: Monday, August 7th, 2023

Strong Start for Soccer

WE HAVE SPORTS ACTION Y’ALL! Soccer traveled to Norman for some preseason action and beat the Sooners 3-2. Good stuff ladies!

Bears Abroad

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Europe on their Foreign Tours! It looks like they’re having loads of fun. Check out @BaylorMBB and @BaylorWBB on Twitter and Instagram for more content, but here’s some highlights!

The voice of Baylor Women’s Basketball, Derek Smith, gives the fans an inside look in the beginning days of the team’s Foreign Tour ⬇️#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6JJjo7EQSJ — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 6, 2023

Y'all know we had to find some crepes once we touched down ‍ #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/XHDG7xV1J8 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 6, 2023

Rimington Trophy Watch List

BYU transfer Clark Barrington has earned a spot on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the best center every season.

Big. . .16?

This isn’t deja vu, we have MORE schools joining the Big 12! Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are slated to join the conference along with Colorado in 2024.

Baylor Track Showing Out This Summer!

Rising sophomore Gary Moore won gold in the Pan American U20 Championship on Friday!!

Nathaniel Ezekiel medaled AND hit a qualifying mark for Paris 2024 in the 400 meter hurdles at the Ed Murphey Classic on Saturday.

It was a great night for @EzekielNathan13 at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis!



400mH

⏱️ 48.55s

Silver medal at a pro meet

Put a qualifying mark in the books for the #Paris2024 Olympics! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/xXOSso63fb — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) August 5, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Ashley Merrill! Merrill is a senior midfielder, and she scored the first goal in yesterday’s preseason game.

It feels SO GOOD to have so much happening in college athletics world again! I hope y’all all have a great week!