DBR: Monday, August 7th, 2023

Strong Start for Soccer
WE HAVE SPORTS ACTION Y’ALL! Soccer traveled to Norman for some preseason action and beat the Sooners 3-2. Good stuff ladies!
BEARS WIN— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 7, 2023
BU 3, OU 2#SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/gywOssYGFI
Bears Abroad
Both men’s and women’s basketball teams are in Europe on their Foreign Tours! It looks like they’re having loads of fun. Check out @BaylorMBB and @BaylorWBB on Twitter and Instagram for more content, but here’s some highlights!
The voice of Baylor Women’s Basketball, Derek Smith, gives the fans an inside look in the beginning days of the team’s Foreign Tour ⬇️#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/6JJjo7EQSJ— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 6, 2023
Y'all know we had to find some crepes once we touched down #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/XHDG7xV1J8— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 6, 2023
We are happy to be in Paris #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/dZ5GfVBlPN— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 6, 2023
Rimington Trophy Watch List
BYU transfer Clark Barrington has earned a spot on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the best center every season.
@ClarkBarrington has been named to the @rimingtontrophy Watch List— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 6, 2023
https://t.co/HQEs2HhPpA#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/KbinZ2wMJw
Big. . .16?
This isn’t deja vu, we have MORE schools joining the Big 12! Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are slated to join the conference along with Colorado in 2024.
Happy #FollowFriday to our newest neighbors— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) August 5, 2023
@AZATHLETICS
@TheSunDevils
@utahathletics #SicEm | #Big12 pic.twitter.com/cPVd1MSUQr
Baylor Track Showing Out This Summer!
Rising sophomore Gary Moore won gold in the Pan American U20 Championship on Friday!!
You made a lot of people proud today, especially your coach! #Sicem @gmoorethrows @BaylorTrack pic.twitter.com/3pRfAUdUCS— Jeff Chakouian (@CoachChak) August 4, 2023
Nathaniel Ezekiel medaled AND hit a qualifying mark for Paris 2024 in the 400 meter hurdles at the Ed Murphey Classic on Saturday.
It was a great night for @EzekielNathan13 at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis!— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) August 5, 2023
400mH
⏱️ 48.55s
Silver medal at a pro meet
Put a qualifying mark in the books for the #Paris2024 Olympics! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/xXOSso63fb
Bear of the Day
Today’s Bear of the Day is Ashley Merrill! Merrill is a senior midfielder, and she scored the first goal in yesterday’s preseason game.
ASHLEY MERRILL GOAL— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) August 7, 2023
Bears up 1-0 in Norman! #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/GMRUSpiJbg
July 27, 2023
It feels SO GOOD to have so much happening in college athletics world again! I hope y’all all have a great week!
