DBR: Friday, August 4th, 2023

First Day of Fall Camp in the Books

The first week of August is coming to a close, which means Fall Camp is officially in swing. Today is day two of the action for the Bears!

Worked all spring to get ready for the summer…



Fall Camp starts today⏳#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/eycugaQ210 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 3, 2023

Lady Bears Are Officially On Tour

Women’s basketball has made it to Italy! Yesterday’s sendoff was a great success, and now it’s time for the team to play some ball overseas.

Men’s Basketball In Good Hands

According to Coach Drew, transfer RayJ Dennis has had a fantastic summer, only having ONE TURNOVER in all the 20 minute games the team has played. I’m not the ODB basketball experts, but my sources are telling me this is VERY GOOD!

Scott Drew had high praise for Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis so far this summer, specifically his ball security, saying that he's only turned the ball over once in the 20-minute games they've been playing while operating as a point guard. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 3, 2023

Another Day, Another Watchlist

It’s that glorious time of preseason when everyone and their mama is announcing Watch Lists for all the different college football awards. Safety Alfonzo Allen has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is given to a student-athlete that serves and inspires others.

Baylor sophomore safety Alfonzo Allen has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.



The trophy is considered college football’s premier community service award. — Zach Smith (@ByZachSmith) August 3, 2023

XFL BEARS MOVIN UP!

Beloved Baylor Bear Abram Smith has just signed with the Minnesota Vikings!! Smith had a standout season with the D.C. Defenders last year — can’t wait to see him get a chance in the NFL!

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend y’all! Only four more Saturdays until Baylor Football!!