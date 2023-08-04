 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Friday, August 4th, 2023

By JennaP23
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Baylor at Texas Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

First Day of Fall Camp in the Books

The first week of August is coming to a close, which means Fall Camp is officially in swing. Today is day two of the action for the Bears!

Lady Bears Are Officially On Tour

Women’s basketball has made it to Italy! Yesterday’s sendoff was a great success, and now it’s time for the team to play some ball overseas.

Men’s Basketball In Good Hands

According to Coach Drew, transfer RayJ Dennis has had a fantastic summer, only having ONE TURNOVER in all the 20 minute games the team has played. I’m not the ODB basketball experts, but my sources are telling me this is VERY GOOD!

Another Day, Another Watchlist

It’s that glorious time of preseason when everyone and their mama is announcing Watch Lists for all the different college football awards. Safety Alfonzo Allen has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is given to a student-athlete that serves and inspires others.

XFL BEARS MOVIN UP!

Beloved Baylor Bear Abram Smith has just signed with the Minnesota Vikings!! Smith had a standout season with the D.C. Defenders last year — can’t wait to see him get a chance in the NFL!

Bear of the Day

Have a great weekend y’all! Only four more Saturdays until Baylor Football!!

