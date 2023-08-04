DBR: Friday, August 4th, 2023

First Day of Fall Camp in the Books
The first week of August is coming to a close, which means Fall Camp is officially in swing. Today is day two of the action for the Bears!
Worked all spring to get ready for the summer…— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 3, 2023
Fall Camp starts today⏳#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/eycugaQ210
Lady Bears Are Officially On Tour
Women’s basketball has made it to Italy! Yesterday’s sendoff was a great success, and now it’s time for the team to play some ball overseas.
Let the adventure begin!— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) August 3, 2023
Next stop ➡️ Italy #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/2C68oou798
Men’s Basketball In Good Hands
According to Coach Drew, transfer RayJ Dennis has had a fantastic summer, only having ONE TURNOVER in all the 20 minute games the team has played. I’m not the ODB basketball experts, but my sources are telling me this is VERY GOOD!
Scott Drew had high praise for Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis so far this summer, specifically his ball security, saying that he's only turned the ball over once in the 20-minute games they've been playing while operating as a point guard.— Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 3, 2023
— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) August 2, 2023
@rayjdennis10 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/ZkCUrNOiHC
Another Day, Another Watchlist
It’s that glorious time of preseason when everyone and their mama is announcing Watch Lists for all the different college football awards. Safety Alfonzo Allen has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy is given to a student-athlete that serves and inspires others.
Baylor sophomore safety Alfonzo Allen has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.— Zach Smith (@ByZachSmith) August 3, 2023
The trophy is considered college football’s premier community service award.
XFL BEARS MOVIN UP!
Beloved Baylor Bear Abram Smith has just signed with the Minnesota Vikings!! Smith had a standout season with the D.C. Defenders last year — can’t wait to see him get a chance in the NFL!
Abram Smith of the @XFLDefenders signs NFL contract with the @Vikings.#XFLtoNFL | #XFL pic.twitter.com/eDW7IEk9mC— XFL (@XFL2023) August 3, 2023
Bear of the Day
